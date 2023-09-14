Armored Core VI Has A Buttplug Mod, The Future Is Now (NSFW)

If you feel like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon isn’t immersive enough as is, you can now use open-source haptics software connected to various adult toys while playing.

PSA: If you’re not ready for a spicy, slightly NSFW wild ride of a story, we’d skip this one.

As the demo video says, you can now “destroy the enemy with your ass” while feeling jumps, boosts, and weapons “the way they were meant to be felt,” which, in this case, is apparently through a vibrating buttplug. New Game Plus is out, new game plug is in.

The software comes from the aptly-named buttplug.io and uses the Game Haptics Router to reroute gamepad rumble to sex toys for Armored Core VI on PC. Sorry to the PlayStation players — this one’s for Steam only. Technically, this is a Steam mod given it works with the Steam Input system. This isn’t the first (or last) game that the creator has worked their magic on, either, but it’s certainly perhaps the most tonally jarring.

They also shared a detailed breakdown of how to set up the mod, alongside some demo videos – they’re just on a table for demonstrative purposes, you perverts — if you’re inclined to check out exactly how this works.

The creator shared their creation to X (formerly Twitter) alongside a plea to not “be weird” with the software, saying not to use the “newfound mech buttplug powers in random PvP play” without consent — although did add if there were two consenting parties, “then by all means, mech teledildonics your way to happiness.”

Defeating an enemy from behind could be kind of a solid strategy in Armored Core VI, depending on the situation — although backdooring is more of a MOBA type of play, we reckon, so maybe save it for League of Legends.

While we probably won’t be seeing any Armored Core VI buttplug any% speedruns any time soon (or probably ever), this mod certainly proves the creative and technical power modders wield, and oh god, I am afraid.

Anyway, this is not what we meant by get in the robot, Shinji.

Lead image: Bandai Namco Entertainment, Kotaku Australia