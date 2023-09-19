Elon Musk Brought A Gun To A Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session

During Cyberpunk 2077’s development, Elon Musk begged developer CD Projekt Red to give him a cameo by interrupting ex-girlfriend (and mother of at least three of Musk’s at least 11 children) Grimes’ voice acting sessions with a gun, Walter Isaac’s new biography Elon Musk reveals.

Grimes was recording lines for Lizzy Wizzy, a bioengineered pop star and murder bot in the action-adventure role-playing game, Isaacson writes, before Musk “showed up at the studio wielding a two-hundred-year-old gun.” I’d guess that this vintage gun is the replica flintlock pistol Musk keeps on his bedside table, but I wouldn’t put it past him to have as many two-hundred-year-old guns as he has children.

“The studio guys were like sweating,” Grimes told Isaacson. However, ultimately, developer CD Projekt Red rewarded Musk with a small cameo.

“I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” Musk said to Isaacson about the incident.

The biography suggests he fixated on Cyberpunk partly because the game’s prevalent cybernetic implants reminded him of his company Neuralink, which is dedicated to brain-computer interfaces (and was recently FDA-approved for human trials), and partly because he thought the game looked “like the future.”

While discussing designs for the unreleased Tesla Cybertruck, first announced in 2019, Musk routinely referenced the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, alongside “the car from the video game Halo,” and Blade Runner (1982).

“His son Saxon […] had recently asked an offbeat question that resonated: ‘Why doesn’t the future look like the future?’” Isaacson writes. “Musk would quote Saxon’s question repeatedly.”

“He’s not good at reading the room,” Grimes said. “My favorite version of E is the one who’s down for Burning Man and will sleep on a couch, eat canned soup, and be chill.” Put the gun down, man.