Starfield Players Keep Building Ugly Starships The AI Can’t Destroy

Starfield players keep building horrifically ugly spaceships that can’t be destroyed by the game’s bungling enemy AI.

A quirk of Starfield’s enemy starfighter AI is that it seems to aim for the dead centre of your ship with every shot it fires. But how to defeat such a laser-accurate foe? Simply build a ship without a middle.

Reddit user Morfalath was among the first to piece this quirk together, presenting a ship defined by a large open square at the top, supported by four long trunks on each corner that house the ship’s various habs, engines and cargo holds.

Because the Starfield enemy AI shoots at the centre of the ship’s mass, and Morfalath’s ship is structured in way that carries no central mass, their shots sail harmlessly through the superstructure, leaving the ship unharmed. Thus, because the AI cannot adjust its aim, Morfalath’s ship is functionally invulnerable to attack. There’s nothing the enemy AI can do to bring the ship down (save for a good old-fashioned ram, which can only really happen by accident).

But this isn’t the only design to successfully fool the enemy AI. Take Reddit user Solace_of_the_Thorns’ design, amusingly dubbed The Fat L. By building their ship in the shape of a sideways L, placing the cockpit and all the ship’s ‘vital organs’ along the vertical axis, the enemy AI is again left helpless.

In the days since this discovery, countless other users have been trialling new and grotesquely contorted starship designs to flummox incoming enemy fire.

Anyway, just something to think about when designing your own ships. There’s even a browser-based ship builder you can use to sketch your ideas out before you commit to them with the in-game builder. Please hop into the Kotaku AU Discord and show me your Starfield ships, I’m actually desperate for ideas. I have the Mantis ship, but I want to experiment with a few builds of my own and I’d love a bit of inspo.

Image: Bethesda, Morfalath on Reddit