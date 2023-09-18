Starfield Player Recreates Metal Gear Solid Ladder Scene In Cursed Ship Build

Starfield ship builds have already devolved into the weird, whacky, and pop-culture reference heavy as players share their creations online, but one player has taken it to the next level by building what appears to be the world’s longest ladder inside their ship in a reference to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’s ridiculous long ladder scene.

Taking to the Starfield subreddit, user Hostgr shared a video as they ascended through their ship on a seemingly never-ending ladder very reminiscent of Snake Eater – apparently all intentionally, of course, even if it does mean manning their ship and getting anywhere takes likely ten times as long as it needs to. For extra effect, they even included the theme music that accompanies the original game’s scene.

Other users on the Starfield subreddit were quick to ask just what this monstrosity looks like from the outside, with Hostgr explaining their goal to build a Naglfar from Eve Online. “It’s a Dreadnaught type ship, and it’s vertical…Needless to say my ship doesn’t resemble it yet,” they followed up. While the outside might not be finished quite yet, the interior is definitely nailing the MGS reference – even if it is a bit excruciating to watch someone climb a ladder for over a minute.

This isn’t the first pop-culture referencing custom build (or mod) for ships in Starfield that fans have taken to sharing online, with The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest and Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon getting their own builds shared online amongst others resembling starships from iconic sci-fi franchises like Star Trek and Firefly. There are also build videos cropping up that lean into Halo aesthetics, with plenty of tutorials to go along with them – even if shipbuilding has been one of the more frustrating experiences in Starfield so far.



We’re bound to see plenty more cursed and seemingly impossible-looking ships pop up in Starfield as time goes on – after all, what are gamers in an RPG that tries to lean into creative and player freedom doing if not trying to create the worst (or best, depending on perspective) possible thing they possibly can?

Lead Image Credit: Bethesda, Hostgr on Reddit