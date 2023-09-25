Cal Kestis Voice Actor Seemingly Confirms Third Star Wars Jedi Game

Cameron Monaghan, the voice actor behind Cal Kestis, has seemingly confirmed that work is underway on a third installment of Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi franchise. Monaghan broke the news during an Ocala Comic Con panel when asked about future projects he was working on, saying that they were “in the process” of making the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As first reported by VGC, Monaghan said, “we’re working on a third [Star Wars Jedi game] and we’re in the process of doing that right now. That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.”

Monaghan’s comments certainly track with previous statements coming out of Respawn. Earlier this year, director of the first two games, Stig Asmussen, said he’d “always wanted to see this [Star Wars Jedi] as a trilogy,” in an interview with IGN. “How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?”

Asmussen himself has just left Respawn Entertainment, coincidentally shortly after the Ocala Comic Con panel occurred — so whether this has an impact on a potential third Star Wars Jedi game is unclear just yet. “After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” a statement from Respawn confirming his departure says, “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

While Monaghan’s answer seems pretty clear cut, there’s been no official confirmation from EA or Respawn regarding another Star Wars Jedi title – although given this news, we may see a more formal announcement sooner rather than later.

Lead Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment