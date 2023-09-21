When And Where To Watch All The Major Tokyo Game Show Presentations

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) kicks off today, with the massive event running in Chiba, Japan, from 21-24 September – but for those who aren’t able to attend the major game showcase in person, there’s still plenty to watch out for, with streams and trailers inbound.

The 2023 lineup of developers attending the Tokyo Game Show includes some major heavy hitters such as Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Atlus, and Konami, so there’s bound to be a lot to take in when it comes to reveals and glimpses at in-the-works titles. If you’re keen to stay up to date on all the news dropping during the event and watch developer showcases live, we’ve collated the most unmissable major presentations (and converted them to Australian and NZ time zones) below.

SEGA / Atlus

SEGA and Atlus are teaming up for a 50-minute presentation focusing on Sonic Superstars, Persona 5 Tactica, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Thursday, 21 September.

When

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:00PM AEST, 21 September

NT, SA

8:30PM ACST, 21 September

WA

7:00PM AWST, 21 September

NZ

11:00PM NZST, 21 September

Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno will be presenting during Capcom’s special program stream, but there are also promises of further footage, news, and reveals for other titles, including Street Fighter 6, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Exoprimal and Resident Evil.

When

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:00AM AEST, 22 September

NT, SA

11:30PM ACST, 21 September

WA

10:00PM AWST, 21 September

NZ

2:00AM NZST, 22 September

Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo is hosting three different live streams over the Tokyo Game Show long weekend, but the biggest presentation is its Koei Tecmo Live on Friday, 22 September – which promises to present the “hottest titles” from the developer.

When

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00PM AEST, 22 September

NT, SA

7:30PM ACST, 22 September

WA

6:00PM AWST, 22 September

NZ

10:00PM NZST, 22 September

Square Enix

Square Enix will stream the company’s Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai, and Masayuki Kibe visiting Tokyo Game Show booths to play through some “anticipated titles and show viewers around the exhibition” in a special episode of Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit via YouTube. The pre-recorded video will feature Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Foamstars, as well.

When

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

10:00PM AEST, 22 September

NT, SA

9:30PM ACST, 22 September

WA

8:00PM AWST, 22 September

NZ

12:00AM NZST, 23 September

We’re likely to get plenty of exciting news both from these presentations and general reveals from the show floor over the Tokyo Game Show long weekend – if you miss any of the live streams, we’ll be covering the big announcements as they happen, so don’t forget to check back over the next few days. Gaming silly season is well and truly here, gamers, and we are so ready for it.

Lead Image Credit: Tokyo Game Show