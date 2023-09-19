Save On Almost All Final Fantasy Games With The Tokyo Game Show Sale 

Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix has slashed prices on their extensive back catalogue in a huge sale that runs until 25 September – so if you’re wanting to pick up a Final Fantasy installment (including Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade), Octopath Traveller II, or a Dragon Quest title for cheap across PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, you’re in the right place.

For the uninitiated, the Tokyo Game Show is a huge event held in Chiba, Japan from 21-24 September, where developers showcase games, share announcements, previews, and reveals, and plenty more. Square Enix is just one of many big name developers exhibiting at the event, with others like Capcom, Bandai Namco, Konami, and Atlus also coming along for the ride. While there’s bound to be some juicy presentations during the show (potentially with some more news on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Metaphor Re Fantazio), there’s also some great sales to accompany them.

You can check out the full rundown of what Square Enix titles you can grab at a bargain via their website, Steam, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store or the Nintendo eShop, but we’ve also grabbed some of the most notable deals available now.

Square Enix TGS Sale

There’s plenty more discounted Final Fantasy and other Square Enix titles up for grabs at up to 50% off during the TGS sale, but only for a limited time (with the PlayStation store discounts ending on 28 September). With hype building for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, now’s the perfect time to get back into the iconic franchise – or check out one of the developer’s other great mainline titles.

Lead Image Credit: Square Enix