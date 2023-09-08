What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks: TGIF.

Another week in the books. That means it’s time to crack a beverage of your choice, gather round the trendy office arcade cabinet, and figure out our weekends.

After it went into wide launch earlier this week, I expect most of you will be playing Starfield this weekend! Emily and I will be too. I still have more time I want to put into it before I render a final verdict. I will say I mostly switched from the Xbox version to the PC version this week, because I found myself really struggling with the aiming with a controller. I’ve had a very smooth experience on PC, but I’m prepared to pin that on the brute force of the 4090.

Emily tells me she will “only breathe and eat Starfield. I will wake up and fall asleep thinking of Todd Howard and cursing encumbrance mechanics.”

Sounds like she’s already got a huge head start tbh. You can hear me complain bitterly about encumbrance in Starfield on this week’s podcast if you so desire.

But maybe you aren’t playing Starfield this weekend! If you aren’t, let us know what’s made the grade! If anyone is heading along to Indie Symphony in Melbourne tonight, I hope you enjoy the show!

A final note to end the week on: One month from now, we’ll all be at PAX Aus.

That is a full lid for us this week. Thank you for spending a little of your week with us, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.