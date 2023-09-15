Folks: TGIF.

It’s Friday arvo, which means it is once again time to crack a cold bev (perhaps your first of the warmer months, if you live in Melbourne like me) and sort out our gaming plans for the weekend.

This weekend, I’m diving into Lies of P! I’ve had a code for a little while but have found myself so time-poor lately that I haven’t had a chance to try it yet. Looking forward to checking that one out; it seems fucked up in all the ways that appeal to me.

I’m still trucking on through Starfield, and though I’m not in love with many of the larger design choices the game has made, I can’t deny that the quest writing has pulled me in. Really great gear throughout, particularly among the side quests. Desperate to get the review out next week so I can stop obsessively thinking about it.

Emily tells me her plans revolve around Starfield as well but with a bit of Mortal Kombat 1 thrown in for good measure. I don’t know why, but I feel like she’d be a bit of a menace in the online mode. Just has that vibe about her.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Let us know in the comments, we always like hearing what you’re getting up to.

Thanks, as always, for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. No matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we will see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.