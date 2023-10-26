The Dead Space Remake Just Landed On Xbox Game Pass

If you are a Game Pass subscriber and need to play a spooky video game this Halloween worry not, because you now have access to one of this year’s best horror games: Dead Space.

Dead Space is a remake of EA’s original sci-fi horror third-person shooter. You play as a space engineer named Isaac Clarke as he and his crew explore a large derelict mining ship, the USG Ishimura. There they discover that the original mining ship crew are all either very much dead or have been turned into Necromorphs, terrifying tentacled zombie-like monsters. When it rains it pours. You can play Dead Space via Game Pass if you are an EA Play member or have Game Pass’ most expensive tier, Game Pass Ultimate. You can check out its gory trailer here.

Isaac doesn’t have his work cut out for him aboard the USG Ishimura. The engineer has to multitask rescuing his crew (whom he’s inconveniently been separated from), uncovering the secrets behind the Necromorps, and fighting his way through waves of space monsters using his trusty Plasma Cutter and his very heavy curb-stomping boots.

The game is stressful enough to make you seek refuge behind the closed doors of a rundown elevator. Which you can do and no one would shame you for it. You don’t get paid enough to deal with all that nonsense. Just know that you’re not safe behind closed elevator doors either because Necromprphs can open doors. Y’know, because of the gross tentacles.

In our review of Dead Space, we said the remake accomplishes what it set out to do in making a scary game with solid gameplay and grizzly updated graphics to the point where “you can see the meat fall off the bone.” Dead Space is officially not invited to Thanksgiving dinner.