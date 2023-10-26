Cursed Video Game Houses I Think House Flippers Would Still Try Fix

In this economy, anything to score a bargain on a house is a win, even if the bargain happens to be due to the house being known for infamous murders, and Murder House Flip – an actual reality TV show – takes that exact concept and gives it a lick of paint, new floorboards and whacks it on the market.

It was while I sat there, watching these hopeful home reno experts dig through backyards (that could contain body parts! How cool and normal!), rip out showers used for [redacted], and rip up stained carpet that I got to thinking about just what lengths house flippers would go to for a deal on a home – and just how fucked up of a video game house I reckon they’d be willing to try flip to score that dream California bungalow every 20 and 30-something I know will probably only dream of owning.

So, here goes – some of the houses (and house-like dwellings) I think house flippers and coin-conscious amateur home reno couples would still somehow be game to tackle, a la Murder House Flip despite their horrific vibes and awful histories.

Literally Every House from Phasmophobia

Image: Kinetic Games

Obviously, the houses do change in Phasmophobia so this isn’t one specific house per se, but any house where a Poltergeist or Banshee might just go hunting and kill you at night while you mess around with candles and spiritboxes is probably well off my list. House flippers, though? That’s a home with charm and history ready for a quick re-tile of the kitchen before it’s good to go.

The Baker Home from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Baker Home in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard literally still gives me nightmares sometimes based on that stomach-turning feast and the ‘ingredients’ in the kitchen alone – but I reckon the Murder House Flip team would describe the kitchen as any foodie’s dream (once you get the intestine sludge and the whole… entire Baker family out of the way).

The Finch House from What Remains of Edith Finch

Image: Giant Sparrow

The Finch House is literally just a towering cemetery to the ill-fated Finch family, filled with sealed-off rooms for every member as they died in more tragic and out-of-pocket ways. That kind of history and, honestly, pretty awful vibes to a home – as well as the complete lack of regard for any sort of building code standards – seems right up the alley of our home designer friends. Remove those locked doors and sad little diary entries from starving children and drowning men and you’ve got a heritage building ready to welcome a new family in. Preferably with less death.

Tartarus from Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3

Image: Atlus

The dungeon of Tartarus, built on top of a school and only available for one hour by a select group of people is very exclusive – and despite being filled with shadow monsters, I think it’s this unique charm that would draw people in. I mean, just think of all the space and potential! Sure, school kids are almost dying in there nightly, but the price point would be dreamy given it’s only accessible 1/24 of a day.

The Plantation from Left 4 Dead 2

Image: Valve Studios

I mean, zombie-infested, half-run-down plantation is really pushing it, even for plucky house flippers, but I think with enough know-how on how to take down a Tank or two, our Murder House Flip team might actually be game enough to revitalise this fixer-upper. It’s got water frontage, probably more Special Infected than you could poke a stick at, and it’s even got a machine gun on the veranda for dual-purpose usage in both a zombie apocalypse and as a blushing new home for a cashed-up family.

There are plenty more fucked up buildings I think the Murder House Flip team would probably jump for joy to be able to make over, but the idea of two home designers trying to get through any of these homes (and home-adjacent dwellings) to make them look and feel like a million bucks and a bit less like a crime scene brings me unbridled joy I may not have felt since my teenage years.

If you want to see more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed people with a knack for fixing up houses with awful vibes, sadly none of them video-game related, Murder House Flip is one of the many shows now streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION on 9Now.

Lead Image Credit: Capcom