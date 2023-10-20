Cyberpunk 2077 Is Finally Patching An Infuriating End-Game Bug

Phantom Liberty marked a triumphant turn-around for Cyberpunk 2077, but more patches are still on the way. CD Projekt Red announced another small update is coming to address some long-standing issues, including a frustrating bug for the Path of Glory ending that’s been bedeviling players for years.

While patch 2.02 doesn’t have a specific release date yet, it’s currently “on its way,” CDPR said in a preview of the upcoming changes today. The bug fixes and improvements include the following:

V will no longer flatline after entering the Delamain AV in Path of Glory.

Fixed the shutters blocking entry to Black Sapphire in Run This Town.

Fixed an issue where cyberware could get downgraded to Tier 1 after updating the game to 2.01.

Fixed skill progression passives.

Rebalanced the timers in courier missions.

Added the possibility to mark vehicles as Favorites in the Call Vehicle menu.

They’re mostly minor adjustments, but a couple of them stand out. Being able to Favorite your hottest rides to quickly bring them up on the Call Vehicle menu will certainly be a welcome addition, especially given the recent 2.0 update’s overhaul of Cyberpunk 2077’s car chases and vehicular combat. The other notable change is the bug fix for Path of Glory.

Part of “The Sun” ending, Path of Glory sees V taking on one last job in Night City. Without going into any spoilers, V has to take an AV to the Afterlife nightclub to meet a new client about the final heist. There was only one problem. Lots of players encountered a bug every time they got into the AV in which V immediately flatlined. The issue was so persistent it even made some of them wonder if V dying before the final mission was supposed to be part of the ending.

A workaround was eventually discovered where players could open the menu right before getting in to avoid the bug. Fortunately, it now sounds like new players won’t have to scour Reddit for clues about why their V keeps mysteriously dying.