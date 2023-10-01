Phantom Liberty’s Solomon Reed Can Be Found Before You Play The Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

Keen-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 fans have spotted what appears to be Idris Elba’s Phantom Liberty character, Solomon Reed, elsewhere in Night City before jumping into the DLC.

Taking to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, one user shared a screenshot of what appears to be Elba’s character – who is an undercover secret agent – in-game prior to even getting into the DLC. While there’s no concrete confirmation that this is, in fact, Reed, the character does look strikingly similar to him, complete with the exact cyberware he sports when you finally meet. The NPC in the below screenshot appears to be a bouncer, and interestingly Reed does mention that he moonlights as a bouncer in Night City in his spare time during your interactions with him in Phantom Liberty.

The Reddit user confirmed they initially found the Reed lookalike in the fixer Dino Dinovic’s bar, Electric Orgasm, in downtown Night City. Others suggested they’d located him at other bars including Malted Iguana Liquors, although it seems he isn’t always there and does show up at random (probably between his Phantom Liberty exploits).

It looks like Reed isn’t the only Phantom Liberty character doing the rounds in other parts of Cyberpunk 2077 since the 2.0 update came out; according to other users on the same Reddit thread, Song So Mi – also known as Songbird – can be seen around Night City too. Users said they’d seen her at the Red Dirt bar when Johnny Silverhand’s band Samurai played, as well as dancing at Empathy.

Cyberpunk 2077’s first (and final) major DLC Phantom Liberty launched in late September alongside the 2.0 update, which has seen the game reach peak player counts to rival its initial release alongside almost universal praise from players and critics. While CD Projekt Red has confirmed once more that this is the last major update for the RPG, they have confirmed this is due to turning their attention to the sequel, currently only known as Project Orion.

Have you spotted any Phantom Liberty easter eggs littered throughout Cyberpunk 2077 prior to starting the DLC? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: CD Projekt Red