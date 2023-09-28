Phantom Liberty Is Cyberpunk 2077’s Last Major Update After All As Focus Moves To Sequel

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and the game’s 2.0 update feels like the game’s full release is finally happening (albeit three years later), but CD Projekt Red has confirmed that this will be the game’s last major update before the studio moves on to the sequel.

While this won’t come as a surprise to those who’ve followed Cyberpunk 2077 news, given the breakout success of the new expansion, Phantom Liberty, and the game seeing player counts at the highest they’ve been since 2020, it’s not difficult to wonder if CD Projekt Red might have been reconsidering its gameplan.

However, in an interview with PC Gamer, Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo confirmed that this was the end of the line for further major updates. “2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last big updates. We’ll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones,” he said, “then it’s Cyberpunk 2. Or ‘Orion,’ I should say, whatever we end up naming it.”

Project Orion, the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, was confirmed by CD Projekt Red in 2022 alongside a whole heap of Witcher projects as well as ‘Project Hadar,’ a new IP that’s been in the works since 2021. Orion is described by the studio as a Cyberpunk sequel that will “prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.” To date, there have been no further details shared while the studio focused on Phantom Liberty’s release and the 2.0 update.

Now that both major additions to Cyberpunk 2077 are out in the wild (and being praised by critics and players alike for reinvigorating a game with a remarkably rocky launch), it looks like we can expect to start hearing more about Project Orion as the studio forges ahead on the sequel, hopefully to a much smoother release than its predecessor.



What are you hoping to see in the next adventure to Night City, and if you’ve jumped into Phantom Liberty already, how are you finding it? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: CD Projekt Red