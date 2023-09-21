kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Here’s When You Can Play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty In Australia

CD Projekt Red has shared the global release times for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, so if you’ve been itching to jump back into the neon-soaked RPG’s expansion on September 26, here’s when you can get stuck in.

Players will be able to preload Phantom Liberty on consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) 48 hours prior to release in your region. There’s also a notable difference between the PC and console launch times – CD Projekt Red shared the below graphic showcasing exactly when you can continue your journey in Night City for each platform below.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launch times
Image: CD Projekt Red

When does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launch in Australia and New Zealand?

Melbourne/Sydney/Hobart/Canberra/Brisbane

  • Console: 12:00AM AEST, 26 September
  • PC: 9:00AM AEST, 26 September

Adelaide/Darwin

  • Console: 11:30PM ACST, 25 September
  • PC: 8:30AM ACST, 26 September

Perth

  • Console: 10:00PM AWST, 25 September
  • PC: 7:00AM AWST, 26 September

Wellington

  • Console: 12:00AM NZDT, 26 September
  • PC: 12:00PM NZDT, 26 September

MINIMUM:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD)

Additional Notes: See upcoming changes to the requirements.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space (SSD)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is under a week away now, and CD Projekt Red has already issued an advisory recommending players check their PC’s stability and cooling system before jumping into the expansion. The developer has also recommended starting the game over to “enhance the overall gameplay experience” given the number of changes to the base Cyberpunk 2077 game during Update 2.0. If you’re keen to get stuck right into it on an existing save, you’ll be able to start Phantom Liberty right away providing you’ve completed the main game’s Voodoo Boys questline.


Are you planning to play Phantom Liberty when it launches next week?

Lead Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

