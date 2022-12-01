CD Projekt Sketches Out Release Schedule, Remains Cagey About Who’s On First

I know we’ve been talking about CD Projekt Red a lot lately, but they dropped a lot of interesting information in its recent earnings call and we’re still sifting through it all.

The latest information: CDPR is starting to nail down its future release schedule, but it’s remaining cagey about certain aspects. As reported by GamesRadar, the schedule shakes out thusly: The Witcher 4, currently codenamed Polaris, is taking priority in the short term. Its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion, isn’t likely to even enter pre-production until Phantom Liberty, CP2077‘s one and only expansion, launches next year. Its ground-up, open-world remake of The Witcher, developed at external studio The Molasses Flood, will fit into the picture somewhere. CDPR isn’t currently saying whether it expects the remake to arrive before or after Polaris.

On a related note: only a few months ago, I would have said that planning for a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel on a timeline of any length was perhaps a tad ambitious. But that was before Cyberpunk: Edgerunners turned that game’s fortunes around, seemingly on a dime. Given the game’s resurgence, it makes sense to see CDPR layering a sequel into its thinking. A possibility before, it’s rapidly becoming a must-make for the business.

The contortions of the video games business, man. Saved by a damned anime. I digress.

With only scraps of concrete information about any of these three games doing the rounds due to the overwhelming amount of interest in each of them, it’s good to see CDPR getting on the front foot. Perhaps the lessons of Cyberpunk‘s disastrous launch have begun to stick. Set expectations, create manageable production pipelines, and execute on them responsibly. Seems easy, right?

(Sound of CP2077 launch drama echoes in the background) Ignore that.

We’ll see how they get on over the next couple of years.

Are you excited for The Witcher 4? Do you have any wild theories about where you expect the series to head next based on the (checks notes) single teaser image released so far? Let us know in the comments below.