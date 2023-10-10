Hades, Journey, Untitled Goose Game Vinyl OSTs Are Finally Being Restocked

If you’ll indulge me: a little yarn for the music heads, video game soundtrack enjoyers, and the vinyl collectors this morning. A series of sought-after video game soundtracks on vinyl are being restocked.

Online retailer iam8bit is known for selling video game soundtracks on vinyl. Many that it sells quickly become hard-to-find collector’s items. That’s why I’m writing this quick little yarn — a bunch of those hard-to-find records are about to be available again.

Among the collection of vinyls in its Restockalypse sale, iam8bit is making soundtracks from Hades, Journey, Oxenfree, Sea of Thieves, and Untitled Goose Game all available for sale once more. That last title will have caused a few ears to prick up. Untitled Goose Game‘s soundtrack, composed by Dan Golding, is beloved, a perfect expression of the fickle and chaotic nature of the game’s protagonist. The vinyl version has become a prized possession by many who managed to grab a copy when it first dropped. Now, you have a chance to snag one for yourself.

Some of these are pretty chunky collections, too. Hades comes on four discs. Sea of Thieves on three. Journey and Oxenfree are two discs a piece.

Personally, I will also be grabbing that Sea of Thieves three-LP set because I love Robin Beanland’s exceptionally piratey soundtrack. Listen to Strongholds of the Sea, skip to two minutes in, and tell me it doesn’t go hard as hell.

So there you go. A little PSA for all my fellow annoying vinyl lovers. You can head over to the Restockalypse sale page here.

Image: iam8bit