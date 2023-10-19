Make Spider-Man 2 Your First PS5 Platinum Trophy

2018’s Spider-Man was my first PlayStation platinum trophy. Insomniac’s open-world adventure game made finding collectibles and 100 percenting the game straightforward and, even more importantly, a lot of fun. Fortunately, it’s no different in the just-released sequel. Here’s how to earn every regular and hidden trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
The PlayStation 5 comic book blockbuster has 42 trophies total, including the platinum for getting all of the other bronze, silver, and gold trophies. None of them are missable and you only need one playthrough to grab them all. Most are self-explanatory and you’ll naturally unlock them over the course of simply completing the story and every side activity in the game. A few are off the beaten path though, and require you to get creative. Some also reference missions late in the game, so don’t read through the list if you’re weary of mild spoilers.
Below is the full list with quick tips on how to get the hardest ones:
Bronze Trophies
- Another Way: Complete “No Escape”
- Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
- Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”
- My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”
- I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”
- Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin
- Stylish: Equip a suit style
- Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
- Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
- Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously
- Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
- Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy he and Phin won together
- You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
- Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
- Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
- A New Adventure: Help Howard
- Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
- Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes
- You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”
- New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops
- Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
- A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit
Silver Trophies
- To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades
- Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits
- Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”
- Amazing: Reach max level (60)
- Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”
- Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”
- Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests
- Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories (collect all of Sandman’s crystals)
- Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”
- The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”
- Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests
- Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”
- Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
- Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments
- Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
- Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
Gold Trophies
- Superior: 100% complete all districts
- Heal the World: Finish the main story
Platinum Trophy
- Dedicated: Collect all Trophies
Read on for some tips for a few of the more involved or off-the-beaten path trophies.
How to find every Spider-Bot for Funky Wireless Protocols
There are 42 Spider-Bots total scattered across the map. You can check each region to see how many are left in that particular area. The simplest way to grab them all is to methodically web-sling up and down city blocks while spamming the radar with R3 until you’ve covered every part of the map.
Most Spider-Bots are easy to see, but some are hiding underneath bridges and overhangs and a few are hanging high up in the sky and require you to glide off nearby skyscrapers to reach them.
Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium for “Home Run!”
The baseball stadium is located right next to Coney Island south of Brooklyn. Just run the bases to pop this trophy.
Where to find Aunt May’s Grave for “You Know What to Do”
Aunt May’s Grave is located in the northwestern corner of the map in Harlem. Just remember to visit it as Peter Parker in order to get the trophy.
Where to find the science trophy for “Just Let Go”
If you didn’t play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or don’t remember Miles and Phin’s science project together, this one can be a little tough. The science trophy they won together is hidden in the back of Trinity Church’s roof in the Financial District. Web up to it as Miles and you’ll see the triangle button prompt appear.
How to glide to Astoria for “Soar”
There are probably a bunch of different ways to do this one, but what was easiest for me was to go to the top of One World Trade Center in the Financial district and then glide toward midtown while looking for the slipstream that will take you to the Queensboro Bridge, where you can then hop to another slipstream that will take you across the East River.
