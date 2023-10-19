Make Spider-Man 2 Your First PS5 Platinum Trophy

2018’s Spider-Man was my first PlayStation platinum trophy. Insomniac’s open-world adventure game made finding collectibles and 100 percenting the game straightforward and, even more importantly, a lot of fun. Fortunately, it’s no different in the just-released sequel. Here’s how to earn every regular and hidden trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The PlayStation 5 comic book blockbuster has 42 trophies total, including the platinum for getting all of the other bronze, silver, and gold trophies. None of them are missable and you only need one playthrough to grab them all. Most are self-explanatory and you’ll naturally unlock them over the course of simply completing the story and every side activity in the game. A few are off the beaten path though, and require you to get creative. Some also reference missions late in the game, so don’t read through the list if you’re weary of mild spoilers.

Below is the full list with quick tips on how to get the hardest ones:

Bronze Trophies Another Way: Complete “No Escape”

Complete “No Escape” Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”

Complete “A Gift” My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”

Complete “Hard Bop” I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”

Complete “This Isn’t You” Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish: Equip a suit style

Equip a suit style Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously

As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull six or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy he and Phin won together

As Miles, find the science trophy he and Phin won together You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave

As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)

Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground

Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground A New Adventure: Help Howard

Help Howard Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes

Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”

Complete “Surface Tension” New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops

Complete all Photo Ops Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status

Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit Silver Trophies To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Purchase all Gadget upgrades Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits

Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”

Complete “Grand Finale” Amazing: Reach max level (60)

Reach max level (60) Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”

Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”

Complete “It Was Meant for Me” Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories (collect all of Sandman’s crystals)

Piece together broken memories (collect all of Sandman’s crystals) Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”

Complete “Don’t Be Scared” The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”

Complete “Anything Can Be Broken” Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases

Complete all Hunter Bases Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests

Complete all FNSM requests Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”

Complete “It Chose You” Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments

Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities Gold Trophies Superior: 100% complete all districts

100% complete all districts Heal the World: Finish the main story Platinum Trophy Dedicated: Collect all Trophies

Read on for some tips for a few of the more involved or off-the-beaten path trophies.

How to find every Spider-Bot for Funky Wireless Protocols

Screenshot: Insomniac Games / Sony / Kotaku

There are 42 Spider-Bots total scattered across the map. You can check each region to see how many are left in that particular area. The simplest way to grab them all is to methodically web-sling up and down city blocks while spamming the radar with R3 until you’ve covered every part of the map.

Most Spider-Bots are easy to see, but some are hiding underneath bridges and overhangs and a few are hanging high up in the sky and require you to glide off nearby skyscrapers to reach them.

Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium for “Home Run!”

Screenshot: Insomniac Games / Sony / Kotaku

The baseball stadium is located right next to Coney Island south of Brooklyn. Just run the bases to pop this trophy.

Where to find Aunt May’s Grave for “You Know What to Do”

Screenshot: Insomniac Games / Sony / Kotaku

Aunt May’s Grave is located in the northwestern corner of the map in Harlem. Just remember to visit it as Peter Parker in order to get the trophy.

Where to find the science trophy for “Just Let Go”

Screenshot: Insomniac Games / Sony / Kotaku

If you didn’t play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or don’t remember Miles and Phin’s science project together, this one can be a little tough. The science trophy they won together is hidden in the back of Trinity Church’s roof in the Financial District. Web up to it as Miles and you’ll see the triangle button prompt appear.

How to glide to Astoria for “Soar”

Gif: Insomniac Games / Sony / Kotaku

There are probably a bunch of different ways to do this one, but what was easiest for me was to go to the top of One World Trade Center in the Financial district and then glide toward midtown while looking for the slipstream that will take you to the Queensboro Bridge, where you can then hop to another slipstream that will take you across the East River.