Mario Wonder Has A Wild Musical Secret Hidden In Plain Sight

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out now on Nintendo Switch, and reviews are hailing the game as a wonderful addition to the plumber’s 2D platforming adventures. While you may already know about exciting features—like Elephant Mario—you probably haven’t heard that when you play Wonder with a Pro Controller, the gamepad reveals an amazing secret feature.

As spotted by Easter egg hunter Hidden Gaming Deals on TikTok, if you turn down your TV’s volume when dashing over those colorful music blocks, the Switch Pro Controller will somehow emit some lowkey yet satisfying musical notes. It’s super quiet, so the controller would need to be, like, an inch or so from your ear. But despite it not housing an actual speaker, the Pro Controller still sings for you.

According to Hidden Gaming Deals, Nintendo programmed the controller’s vibrations to sound like music. So while it’s not putting out an orchestral tune for you, as it might were it the PS5’s literally all-singing DualSense, it instead ingeniously emits a facsimile of notes that give the impression of music. Kotaku tested this too, and can confirm that yep, DJ Mario is making bops in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller lounge. It’s sick, especially if you can get precise with the platforming to structure a real song.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has made some other welcome changes to Mario’s 2D platforming escapades, including removing the time limit to reduce stress, and adding shadow players to offer help. One thing the game almost had, though? A live commentary feature, which was cut prior to launch because the developers couldn’t make it work. Hey, you can’t have everything all the time. And you’d only have switched it off.