Watch Toy Story’s Woody Fail To Cope With Gang Life In Red Dead Redemption 2

A new video has massively improved the already excellent Red Dead Redemption 2 with the simple incorporation of Woody, the loyal but frustrated toy sheriff from Toy Story.

The video, from repeat meme artist eli_handle_b.wav, features the Pixar character seamlessly integrated into various scenes and moments from Red Dead Redemption 2. I can’t stress this enough: watching Woody stage a train heist and beat the hell out of Mika is extremely good. Watching him turn his back on Dutch and badger John Marsten is somehow even better.

eli_handle_b.wav is no stranger to this kind of video, having produced previous bangers like the Madagascar Penguins in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Ron Swanson in Half-Life 2. That they’re capable of churning out videos of this quality every month, nailing the joke every single time, is kind of a wonder. Cowboy hats off to them.

Anyway, I’m sure there’s a mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 that will let me play as Woody, and now I’m on a mission to find it.

Screenshot: eli_handle_b.wav on YouTube