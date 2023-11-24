Austin Powers Is Night City’s Newest, Most Annoying Resident

It’s a slow news day around the traps because the US is busy gorging itself on bird meat and thanking people? As an Aussie, I don’t really understand the tradition, but, in lieu of any real games news, it does mean we get to write about proper nonsense.

eli_handle_b.wav, the current pope of rotoscoping film and television characters into video game footage, has done it again. This time, Austin Powers, international man of mystery, is making a gigantic nuisance of himself in Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty DLC.

The video includes, but is not limited to: Austin annoying Reed on various missions, making frequent passes Night City’s most terrifying women, and using his mojo to defeat Adam Smasher.

If you’ve not come across eli’s work before, you’ve got quite a bit to catch up on. Some of their greatest hits include Parks & Recreation grump Ron Swanson’s tour of Half-Life 2, Woody in Red Dead Redemption 2, and turning The Office‘s Michael Scott loose in Mass Effect.

This isn’t even the first time eli has used Austin Powers in a video. Two previous projects dropped Austin into Mass Effect as well. It goes pretty much exactly how think it will.

You can find all of eli_handle_b.wav’s video’s on their YouTube channel.