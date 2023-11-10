Arcane Season Two Gets Official Netflix Release Window

Arcane, the animated League of Legends Netflix series, will get its long-awaited second season next year. Season two of the award-winning science-fantasy show is coming to Netflix in November 2024. A first-look teaser trailer dropped during Netflix Geeked Week.

The teaser trailer for Arcane season two shows Jinx walking towards a massive bridge shrouded in what appears to be red mist alongside the November 2024 release window. Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld are returning to voice Jinx and Vi respectively, with Katie Leung also back on board as Caitlyn Kiramman. League of Legends creator Riot Games and French animation studio Fortiche will continue to produce the show.

Season one of Arcane released in November 2021 and was renewed by Netflix the same month. It topped the streamer’s charts in over fifty countries and became the highest-rated series on the service at the time of its premiere. Arcane went on to become the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Best Animated Program and would win nine Annie Awards.

Receiving critical acclaim for the story, worldbuilding, music, as well as its instantly iconic animation style, Arcane quickly solidified itself as one of the best video game adaptations ever made.

Season one followed League champions and sisters Vi and Jinx, who are divided and later reunited in a rising conflict between the prosperous city of Piltover and its dark underbelly, Zaun. Other League champions, including Caitlyn, Ekko, Jayce, and Heimerdinger, also feature in the first installment, which ran for nine episodes.

Where the story of Arcane goes in season two is still unknown, but as we get closer to the November 2024 release, we’ll likely see more trailers and information dropping. Only twelve more months to go, gamers.

Lead Image Credit: Riot Games / Netflix / Fortiche