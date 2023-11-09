Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Fixes Blueberry Shoes And Party Members On Fire

Developer Larian Studios continues to tinker with its massively successful Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game, Baldur’s Gate 3, having fixed thousands upon thousands of issues with the game since launch. The studio has dropped yet another update for BG3 that, while not as substantial as previous patches, still makes some worthwhile tweaks to some hilarious issues.

The team posted the patch notes for hotfix 10 to Baldur’s Gate 3’s Steam store page. All in all, this new update implements just nine fixes to the game, and some of them are pretty damn funny. There are a couple of straightforward changes, ironing out issues such as eye makeup and tattoo intensity sliders not working properly on a controller. Problems with things like the waypoints menu not opening correctly or enemies getting stuck in combat have also been flattened, providing for a more polished experience overall. But elsewhere in the short list of changes are tweaks that absolutely took me out.

Everyone’s fave high elf rogue, Astarion, for example, previously had a speaking problem. Occasionally, his voice lines and subtitles would desync from each other, creating this jarring experience in which the words he was actually saying weren’t matching up with what was typed on the screen. This new patch makes it so the desync is no more.

Meanwhile, player characters that were literally on fire during a cutscene with Vlaakith the Lich Queen in the githyanki crèche infirmary have been doused with water, which is good because last time I checked, spontaneous combustion isn’t fun.

Hotfix 10 also addresses something the studio calls “big blueberry” shoes. Male dwarf barbarians’ footwear would have no textures, giving them this smoother appearance. This made them look like “big blueberries” instead of, you know, the shoes they’re supposed to be. That’s gone now, and the shoes look like shoes again.

You can check out the full patch notes for hotfix 10 below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 Patch Notes

Fixed Shadowheart not following the party.

Fixed the sliders for eye makeup and tattoo intensity not working on controller.

Fixed a potential crash relating to Vulkan. This solves the DEVICE_LOST error upon minimizing the game window.

Fixed an issue causing a desync between Astarion’s voiced lines and subtitles.

Player characters will no longer be on literal fire in the scene with Vlaakith in the crèche.

Fixed male dwarf barbarians’ shoes, which were missing their texture and looked like big blueberries.

The waypoints menu now opens correctly when triggered from the Character Sheet on controller.

Fixed items always being picked up as wares after you picked up at least one as a ware.

Fixed enemies in Ramazith’s Tower getting stuck during combat if they are trying to fly from a lower floor to reach players on an upper floor.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been well received by critics and fans since its August 3 launch on PC. It’s since made the jump to PlayStation 5, where it’s a little rough but no less spectacular to play. With everything that’s been uncovered in the game so far, I’ve no doubt that even more will come to light whenever it hits Xbox consoles.