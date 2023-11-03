Diablo IV’s First Expansion Vessel of Hatred Is Coming In Late 2024

The announcements from BlizzCon 2023 keep on coming, with the reveal of Diablo IV’s first expansion: Vessel of Hatred. The expansion is coming in late 2024, and will include a brand new Diablo class never-before-seen in game.

Details for the upcoming expansion were pretty light during the BlizzCon opening ceremony, but Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will be set in an ominous-looking jungle covered known to the locals as Nahantu, and will focus on father of Lilith, Prime Evil Mephisto’s fate and his demonic designs for Sanctuary. It looks like the expansion will take place specifically within Mephisto’s jungles of Kurast, with the old capital city of Kehjistan getting a look-in – giving us a blast from the past to Diablo II.

There’s not many further details for Diablo IV’s upcoming expansion currently, but we’re sure to see more beyond the reveal trailer very soon. BlizzCon announcements continue to roll through, with the announcements of Midwinter Blight, a Christmas-themed seasonal event, launching on December 12, and Abbatoir of Zir, a 6-week long, “highly replayable” event which “starts off difficult, and only gets harder.”

Other reveals coming out of the event for titles including Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft continue to roll through, including the official introduction of the 39th Overwatch hero, the tank hero Mauga, and a whole host of new expansions (three to be exact) coming to World of Warcraft as part of the Worldsoul Saga. There’s plenty more to come from the looks of it – and heaps for Diablo fans to get excited about as the hellish title continues to get updates, new seasons, and now the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Keep an eye out for a rundown of everything coming to Diablo IV and beyond as more BlizzCon reveals go live.

Image: Blizzard