Report: Blizzard Wonders If You’ll Pay $US100 For Diablo IV DLC

A reportedly leaked survey from Blizzard indicates that the developer is looking at different possible prices for its upcoming Diablo IV expansion, and one of these potential packages is priced at $US100.

Diablo IV launched in June to positive reviews, but complaints were levelled at the game’s grindy endgame and its first season wasn’t well received, leading to Blizzard having to apologize and make quick changes. But the second season was better received, and with the game in a solid state as 2023 wraps up, we can look forward to Diablo IV’s first big expansion: Vessel of Hatred. This expansion, launching in “late 2024,” will add a new class and let players explore the jungle-covered world of Nahantu, a new playable region that was last seen in Diablo II. But how much will this DLC cost? It seems Blizzard is trying to figure that out.

As spotted by VG247, YouTuber Bellular News seemingly got their hands on what appears to be a leaked, confidential survey Blizzard sent players about Diablo IV DLC pricing. In the survey, Blizzard offers four possible DLC bundles priced at $US50, $US70, $US80, and $US100. All four packages include the expansion, but also come with different digital goodies and currencies, too. For example, the suggested $US100 package would include new “Hero Skins” for all classes, a unique non-horse mount with dynamic features, in-game premium currency, and a pair of cosmetic wings.

Interestingly—and this is a sign Blizzard is testing what people care about and how much they will pay—not all of the higher-priced tiers come with an included premium battle pass or “early access” to the DLC, while some of the lower-priced tiers, featuring fewer cosmetics, would include early access and seasonal battle passes.

Perhaps the most controversial benefits in some of these pricey Diablo IV DLC packages include extra stash space and early access to an NPC follower a season before non-paying players would have it.

Kotaku has reached out to Blizzard about the leaked survey.

It should be noted that the survey doesn’t explicitly state it’s about the recently announced Vessel of Hatred expansion. However, it seems very likely that’s what Blizzard is asking about in this leaked questionnaire focused on future expansions and DLC.

While some of this sounds bad, like charging extra for early access to NPC followers, keep in mind none of this is confirmed to be happening. This is Blizzard testing the waters, asking players what they think, and using that data to form a decision. So it’s possible the new Diablo IV expansion will cost less than all of these prices and include different goodies. Or it will cost even more. For now, we just have to wait and see.