Gay Furry Hackers Break Into Nuclear Lab Data, Want Catgirls

One of the largest nuclear labs in the US has been hacked by a self-proclaimed group of “gay furry hackers,” who are demanding an interesting ransom for the non-publication of employee data – that the lab begins researching the creation of IRL catgirls.

If the above sounds like a bunch of internet-era buzzwords thrown into one sentence to you, stay with us. As first reported by Engadget, the US lab in question is the Idaho National Library (INL), the place that gave the world its first nuclear generator to create a usable amount of electricity, with over 6,000 employees. The INL has also built and operated over 50 reactors since 1949 and has contributed much of the current knowledge on how reactors work and misbehave.

On to the wildcard part of this catgirl-laden equation: the gay furries who hacked the INL. The group Sieged Security (SiegedSec) has taken responsibility for the hack in question in a post and has threatened to release massive amounts of employee data unless the INL strikes a deal with them. “We’re willing to make a deal with INL,” SiegedSec’s post reads, “if they research creating IRL catgirls, we will take down this post.”

The employee data SiegedSec claims to have includes Social Security numbers, addresses, birthdates, and “lots, lots more!” The hacktivist group says the data is particularly “yummy” and “crunchy” in their public post about the hack, which, by the way, begins with “meow meow meow meow meow meow meow.” Compelling stuff.

After publicly posting about the INL data breach, SiegedSec’s social media account commented further. “Many people ask ‘why?’ for INL breach. We are cats, intricacies such as ‘why’ do not concern us,” they said. This is their second high-profile attack in two months, after leaking internal NATO documents in response to those countries’ attacks on human rights. SiegedSec is also known for attacks on government organisations for various political causes, including targeting US state governments for passing anti-trans legislation.

While there’s been plenty of internet discussion in the past few years about bio-engineering a sexy human-cat hybrid race (and lofty dreams of catgirls operating military tanks), SiegedSec seems prepared to go the extra mile to try and make it happen. I’m envisaging attempts that more closely resemble that scene from Full Metal Alchemist personally, but if the gay furry hackers want catgirls, go off I guess.

The INL confirmed the breach in a statement and confirmed that the FBI was investigating.

“Earlier this morning, Idaho National Laboratory determined that it was the target of a cybersecurity data breach,” it said. “INL has been in touch with federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency to investigate the extent of data impacted in this incident.”

For a hacktivist group that, on top of being gay furries, also describes themselves on Twitter as “just a bunch of cats with internet,” SiegedSec has been going hard. If one day soon we wake up to the news that catgirls are, in fact, now a reality, we know who to look to as responsible for it all.

In closing: meow meow meow meow meow meow meow.

Lead Image Credit: BrianAJackson for iStock / Sanrio / Kotaku Australia