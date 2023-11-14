Geralt’s Original Voice Actor Is Returning For Netflix’s New Witcher Movie

The Witcher game fans are eating good tonight. Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt in the CD Projekt Red games, will reprise the role in Netflix’s upcoming animated movie The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

While a new animated Witcher movie is always exciting, the news of Cockle’s return has fans extra keen. Cockle has been the actor behind our gruff white-haired fave in CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher video game series since 2007. Netflix has confirmed Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra, who play Jaskier and Yennefer in the live-action series, will reprise their respective roles in Sirens of the Deep. A mix of the old and the new, then.

The new film, a sequel to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, was announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week. It focuses on Geralt investigating a series of attacks on a seaside village, quickly finding himself “drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.” The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an adaptation of ‘A Little Sacrifice,’ written by Andrzej Sapkowski, the Polish novellist behind the ever-growing franchise.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep already has two trailers in the wild. I’ve embedded both in this piece if you want to check out what we’re in for when it drops. Even the brief dialogue we hear from the Butcher of Blaviken is enough to send me back to the glory days of 2015, sitting in front of a TV for eight hours a day, mainlining The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Cockle’s return as the White Wolf for the movie comes over a year after Henry Cavill’s announcement that he would be departing the live-action series. Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth will take his place from season four onward.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to premiere on Netflix in late 2024, with no concrete release date just yet. Keep an ear out for more news, Witcher fans — wind’s howling.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix