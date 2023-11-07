Nintendo Says A Live-Action Zelda Movie Is Coming

A live-action adaptiaton movie of The Legend of Zelda is in the works. Nintendo announced the upcoming production will be helmed by both Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad.

“This is Miyamoto,” the famed Nintendo designer said in a statement on November 7. “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.”

He coninued:

I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. [1] — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

The announcement comes after the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie released earlier this year and quickly became the second top-grossing blockbuster of 2023. Some sort of Zelda production has been rumored for years, but who knows what a live-action movie about Link, Zelda, Ganon, and their battle for the Tri-Force might bring, though. Nintendo recently revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold 20 million copies on Switch.

Here’s the rest of Nintendo’s press release: