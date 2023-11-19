WIN: We’ve Got Magic: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prize Packs To Give Away!

It’s been a minute since we’ve had some Magic: the Gathering gear to give away! Thanks to our mates at Wizards of the Coast, we’ve got some MtG prize packs to give away around the brand new The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set. This set is themed around Mesoamerican iconography and, perhaps critically for some players, is full of dinosaurs. There’s also a chance you’ll unearth Universes Beyond Jurassic World cards featuring characters and dinosaurs from the iconic Universal films.

I don’t know about you, but playing a Jeff Goldblum card against my mate’s rigidly compiled blue-black deck sounds like an excellent troll to me.

Look at him:

You see what I mean. Its inherent trolling potential is extremely high.

Here’s what we have to give away:

First Place: 1x Magic the Gathering: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Collector Booster Box (valued at $470)

Second Place: 1x Magic the Gathering: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Booster Box (valued at $270)

Third Place: 1x Magic the Gathering: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft Booster Box (valued at $250)

If you’re keen to get in on this action, then all you need to do is enter the Gleam widget below. Pop your details in and answer the following extremely important question: Which dinosaur is the best dinosaur? This is not a trick question. I literally want to know what your favourite dinosaur is. Our three winners will be chosen entirely on the basis of dinosaur radness.

Our MtG: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan giveaway will run from Monday, 20th November, 2023, to Monday, 4th December, 2023. Three winners will be drawn and notified by email on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023. One prize bundle per winner. You must drop your entries into the Gleam widget above to go in the draw. Entries left in the comments on this article will not be considered. You must be an Australian resident over 18 years of age to enter.

You can learn more about The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set here, and follow WotC on their socials here.

Good luck!