Latest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Drop Just Jeff Goldblum Thirst Traps

Magic: The Gathering’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set is out now, and while it focuses on all things dinosaurs, vampires, and pirates (oh my!) as well as plenty of Mesoamerican cultural inspiration, there’s one more very important addition coming in a new Secret Lair drop: stupid sexy Jeff Goldblum as Jurassic Park’s Ian Malcolm. Life finds a way (to extract money from my wallet).

The newest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, in the form of the Jungle Bundle (which comes in a foil and non-foil version), as well as the Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Dr. Ian Malcolm drop both come with all that Goldblum goodness in the form of playable cards. The five (very sexy) Ian Malcolm cards include three creature cards, one sorcery, and one token, emblazoned with Goldblum’s face. These are in addition to the Jurassic World showcase cards players can find in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set and collector boosters – which also includes Ian Malcolm, Chaotician amongst their ranks.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

The standout card from both Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops is Ian, Convalescent Charmer – an alternate art reprint of Tasigur, the Golden Fang – which features the iconic shot of Ian Malcolm from the movies. Take it all in, gamers.

Just to up the stakes, two of the five Ian Malcolm Magic: The Gathering cards in this new Secret Lair drop are legendary creatures, meaning you, too, can play Jeff Goldblum as your commander if you so wish. The Jungle Bundle also includes some stylised alternate art of Jurassic World dinosaurs, and The Lost Caverns of Ixalan showcase cards of legendary creatures from the set.

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

The product descriptions for both Secret Lair drops are equally good – the Ian Malcolm drop description says, “with art like this, chaos has never been so beautiful,” and they’re not wrong. The Jungle Bundle, on the other hand, suggests that maybe players are the predator, or the prey, or “maybe you’re both and falling in love with an incorrigible chaotician. Only the jungle knows.” Truly beautiful prose coming out of this Jurassic World collaboration, and I’m so here for it.

The Jungle Bundle Foil and Non-Foil editions, and the Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Dr. Ian Malcolm drop begins shipping on December 6. The 2023 Secretversary Superdrop all these cards hail from ends on December 27 at 7pm AEDT for Aussies. If you, too, would like to have sexy commander cards featuring Goldblum, all I’m saying is now’s your chance to start pulling (not like that).

Lead Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast