We’ve Got An Exclusive Magic: The Gathering The Lost Caverns Of Ixalan Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering is returning to the wild plane of Ixalan in the upcoming The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, bringing with it ancient gods, golden treasure, and perhaps most importantly: dinosaurs. We’ve got an exclusive global preview of one of the cards making its way to the set on 17 November to share.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan follows on from the previous full set, Wilds of Eldraine, and is bound to be filled with adventure, pirates, and untold treasures guarded by monstrous creatures. Collector Boosters and one in 12 Set Boosters will also include Jurassic Park showcase cards, which I just think is real neat. Give me Jeff Goldblum on a Magic: The Gathering card, STAT.

Here’s our exclusive sneak peak at Magic: The Gathering The Lost Caverns of Ixalan: The Belligerent.

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

The Belligerent is a Legendary Artifact vehicle card with a four mana cost (two uncoloured mana, an Island and a Mountain) and a Power/Toughness of 5/5. Whenever The Belligerent attacks, create a Treasure token. Until the end of turn, you can look at the top card of your library at any time and play lands or cast spells from the top of your library, too. Pretty handy in a blue-themed deck, if you ask me.

This The Lost Caverns of Ixalan card also contains the Crew keyword, which allows you to tap any number of other untapped creatures you control with a total power of X or greater (in this case, three) to turn The Belligerent into an artifact creature until the end of turn.

Given Magic: The Gathering The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is heavily focused on exploration through wild jungles, The Belligerent is a cool little addition to the game world and to any Izzet (red/blue) deck.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan isn’t out just yet, but there’s not long to go until you can sink your teeth into uncharted territory in search of treasure, Indiana Jones style. To check out Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set and get in on the action, you can attend a pre-release event at your local WPN store ahead of the full release on 17 November.

Lead Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast