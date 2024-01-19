We’ve Got An Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering is returning to Ravnica for a classic ‘whodunit’-inspired tale in the upcoming Murders at Karlov Manor set, where players will need to put their detective caps on to solve the mystery behind a murder before they too become a victim. We’ve got an exclusive global preview of one of the cards making its way to the set on 9 February to share.

Murders at Karlov Manor follows on from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, where Ravnica is on the brink of chaos due to a string of murders, with the latest having taken place at Karlov Manor. The Karlov name might sound familiar to Magic: The Gathering players – Orzhov Syndicate guildmaster Teysa Karlov is part of the family at the centre of this most recent Cluedo-esque intrigue, where the suspects (and bodies) are piling up and there’s a ticking clock to solve the case.

Here’s our exclusive sneak peak at Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor: Case of the Locked Hothouse.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Leanna Crossan

Case of the Locked Hothouse is an enchantment Case card, in a similar vein to the vertical art and rules Sagas and Classes cards. Each Case card has three sections from top to bottom – the first is a standard ability which is always active for its controller once played, the second “to solve” section which triggers during its controller’s end step if the outlined condition has been met, and the “solved” ability which takes effect once the case has been solved (i.e. the “to solve” conditions have been met and progressed).

Case of the Locked Hothouse has a four mana cost (three uncoloured mana and one Forest), and from the outset allows its controller to play an additional land on each of their turns. To solve this Murders at Karlov Manor case, the controller will need to control seven or more lands, and solve at the beginning of their end step if this condition is met. Once solved, the controller may look at the top card of their library at any time, and play lands and cast creature and enchantment spells from the top of their library.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Leanna Crossan

Case of the Locked Hothouse is a pretty handy card to have in your Magic: The Gathering arsenal, especially for those playing green decks or relying on other cards with the Landfall ability to get things moving. Additionally, the art for the card itself is giving major Agatha Christie vibes – perfect for a set so steeped in murder mystery inspiration.



Murders at Karlov Manor isn’t out quite yet, but there’s not much longer until you can get your hands on the set and crack the toughest case yet. To check out Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set and get in on the action, you can attend a pre-release event at your local WPN store ahead of the full release on 9 February.

Image: Wizards of the Coast