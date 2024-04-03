Here’s Our Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Outlaws Of Thunder Junction Card Preview

Howdy, partner. Magic: The Gathering is going Western in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, where everyone’s jumping in from across the Multiverse to take a crack at being a good old-fashioned outlaw. This set follows on from the previous Fallout set (featuring best boy Dogmeat), and comes crashing onto the prairie on April 19. Whether you’re a valiant cowboy or a dastardly outlaw, we’ve got a global exclusive preview at one of the cards in the upcoming release – and it’s a real doozy.

Here’s our exclusive sneak peak at Magic: The Gathering’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set: meet Ancient Cornucopia.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Bartek Fedyczak Image: Wizards of the Coast / Bartek Fedyczak Image: Wizards of the Coast / Mark Poole

Ancient Cornucopia is special in a number of ways, but first and foremost due to the fact it comes from The Big Score (essentially the Epilogue to Outlaws of Thunder Junction) in The Vault. The Vault is a bonus sheet of 30 Magic: The Gathering cards which can be found in regular boosters, but come with their own set symbol and code.

Ancient Cornucopia is an artifact with a 3-mana cost (one Forest, two uncoloured). Whenever you cast a spell that’s one or more colours while this card is on the battlefield, you may gain one life for each of that spell’s colours. You can only do this once per turn. You can also tap it to add one mana of any colour. There’s three artwork variants for this card to keep an eye out for in your booster packs.

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Bartek Fedyczak

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Mark Poole

For Commander players, Ancient Cornucopia could be a strong addition given the multi-coloured nature of many decks. Being able to gain life and using the card essentially as an extra Command Tower is a powerful combo for a rather low-cost artifact. I know I’ll be keeping an eye out for this one in boosters when Magic: The Gathering’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases – more mana is almost always a bonus when you’re launching massive creatures onto the field like I am.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction brings a range of familiar faces into a Western epic, including Oko and Rakdos, and has a range of special card treatments that will have any Clint Eastwood or Westworld fan drooling for their fun cardboard.



While Magic: The Gathering Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases on April 19, you can check it out early if you giddy up to a pre-release event at your local WPN store. See you at Thunder Junction, outlaws.

Image: Wizards of the Coast