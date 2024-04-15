WIN: We’ve Got MTG: Outlaws Of Thunder Junction Goodies To Give Away!

Magic the Gathering‘s latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, is here and we’ve got a Collector Booster Box and a Play Booster Box to give away to a couple of lucky readers!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is a frontier fantasy set built around wild west tropes and scenarios. That’s obviously a little different for Magic, but it does create a great opportunity to tell your opponent you’re a spellslinger and mean it. We even got to drop a sneak peek at one of the cards in the set last week. You can check that out here.

The set launches on April 19 at your friendly local games shop, but if you’re keen to get your hands on a set, we’re giving a couple of special boxes away! Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we’ve got one (1) Magic the Gathering: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Collector Booster Box to give away to one lucky reader (value $AU594.37) and one (1) Play Booster Box to give away to one runner up (value $AU250.95).

All you need to do to go in the draw is hit the Gleam widget below and tell us, in 50 words or less, which Magic character would make the best cowboy and why. The best and funniest answers will win.

You must be an Australian resident aged 18 years or older to enter. If you’re under 18, you’ll need to get a parent or guardian to enter for you. This competition will kick off on Monday, April 15, 2024 and will close on Monday, May 6, 2024. Winners will be drawn on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and will be notified by email.

Good luck!

Image: Wizards of the Coast, Kotaku Australia