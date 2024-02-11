WIN: We’ve Got Murders At Karlov Manor Magic Packs To Giveaway

Can I interest you in some Magic: The Gathering cards? Cards from the new Murders at Karlov Manor set? Welcome, fellow cardboard detective.

Murders at Karlov Manor is a bit of a different set for Magic. In the style of a great Agatha Christie whodunnit, each card has been designed to resemble the files of a detective. While you can certainly play a normal game of Magic with them, that’s not all they’re good for. You can combine your Murders at Karlov Manor cards with the new Ravnica Cluedo set, a version of the popular mystery game that uses your Magic cards as part of the mystery!

Keen to solve a murder? To celebrate the launch of Magic the Gathering: Murders at Karlov Manor on February 9, we’re giving away a Collector’s Box (valued at $AU384.95) to one lucky winner and a Play Booster Box (valued at $AU250.95) to one runner-up. To go in the draw, hop into the Gleam widget below and tell us, in 50 words or less: Which Planeswalker would ACTUALLY make a good detective, and why? The best and funniest two answers will win.

This competition will open on Monday, 12th February and run until Monday, 4th March. Winners will be drawn on Tuesday, March 5th and will be notified by email. Competition open to Australian residents only. You must be 18 years or over to enter. If you’re under 18, you’ll need a parent or guardian to enter for you.

Image: Wizards of the Coast, Kotaku Australia