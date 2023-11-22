You Can Play Diablo IV For Free All This Week

Just in time for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Blizzard is letting you play Diablo IV for free for one full week on Steam right now. That’s a pretty sweet deal among a crop of other pretty sweet deals that Valve is offering as part of the PC gaming store’s massive annual Autumn Sale.

Read More: Diablo IV Will Take Over Your Thanksgiving With Some Nice Bonuses

Blizzard tweeted on November 21 that the action-RPG has a free trial going on until November 28. If you head to Diablo IV’s Steam page right now, you can get the demon-slaying, loot-hunting game for the low until the end of the week.

Give thanks and drag your friends to Hell. Play #DiabloIV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at 10am PT. 🔥https://t.co/BEhUaX6Ntz pic.twitter.com/JnQ2wPu2i9 — Diablo (@Diablo) November 21, 2023

“Give thanks and drag your friends to Hell,” Blizzard said. “Play Diablo IV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at [10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET].”

This free Steam trial coincides nicely with a gold and XP bonus Blizzard is also running in Diablo IV. Dubbed Mother’s Blessing Week, folks playing the game will earn 35 percent more gold and experience points until November 27. This bonus applies to everyone, including people running amok in the Eternal and Seasonal realms, as well as players across all four World Tiers (Diablo IV’s interpretation of difficulty setting). Blizzard really wants this game to take over your Thanksgiving holiday, it seems.

Read More: Diablo IV: How To Pick Your New Character

Buy Diablo IV: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Diablo IV—out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox—is running its second season of content, the Season of Blood. The new update, which brought the game to Steam on October 17, adds gameplay changes (like revamping inventory management) and story content while promising an easier grind so folks can level up faster. It’s the first of many seasonal drops, which will be interspersed between yearly paid expansions. The first DLC, Vessel of Hatred, arrives next year, bringing with it a new class to play and a new region to explore.