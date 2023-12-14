All The GTA 5 Cheats You Could Ever Need In One Place

Since Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t coming out until 2025, you might be thinking about having a fling with its esteemed predecessor Grand Theft Auto V, either for the first time or for a repeated visit. It’s a long game with a lot to do, and has an extensive multiplayer component which extends its longevity even further. In short, GTA V is a daunting game. But sometimes you just want to relax: Kick back and cause some chaos. To help out with that, we’ve compiled a list of all the cheat codes you’ll ever need.

Once you find the cheat you want just punch in the input using your controller’s d-pad. You can also dial in cheats on the in-game phone or, in the case of PC, via console commands. All cheats will work on the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions too, by the way, in case you’re still playing the 2013 releases.

It’s worth noting, though, that using cheats disables achievements on Xbox and trophies on PlayStation, if you care about that. Additionally, there’s no money cheat because of the in-game stock market; however, Games Radar has a nice breakdown on how to get a few more racks if you’re strapped for cash.

Some Goated GTA V Cheat Codes

To get you started on your journey to exploiting the system, here are a few of the most useful cheats, for stuff like invincibility and lowering your wanted level.

Change Gravity

PS4 / PS5: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox One / XboX Series X: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

PC: FLOATER

Phone: 1-999-356-2837

Explosive Rounds

PS4 / PS5: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Right, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC: HIGHEX

Phone: 1-999-444-439

Give Ammo and Weapons

PS4 / PS5: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TOOLUP

Phone: 1-999-866-587

Invincibility

PS4 / PS5: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER

Phone: 1-999-7246-545-537

Lower Wanted Level

PS4 / PS5: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC: LAWYERUP

Phone: 1-999-5299-3787

Max Armor and Health

PS4 / PS5: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE

Phone: 1-999-887-853

Slow Motion Aiming

PS4 / PS5: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox One / Xbox Series X: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC: DEADEYE

Phone: 1-999-3323-393

There are plenty more cheat codes you can use in Rockstar Games’ open-world rob ‘em up, which you’ll find below. Be warned, this list is hella long.

Grand Theft Auto V PC Cheats

Image: Rockstar Games

Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, following which are the phone number, the console cheat code, and the Xbox controller input.

Change Gravity: 1-999-356-2837 | FLOATER | Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Change Phone Model and Cause Random Explosions: 1-999-367-3767

Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 | MAKEITRAIN | RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Drunkenness: 1-999-547-861 | LIQUOR | Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637 | HOTHANDS | Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Rounds: 1-999-444-439 | HIGHEX | Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Fast Sprinting: 1-999-228-2463 | CATCHME | Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Fast Swimming: 1-999-46844557 | GOTGILLS | Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Give Ammo and Weapons: 1-999-866-587 | TOOLUP | Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 | SKYDIVE | Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Invincibility: 1-999-724-6545537 | PAINKILLER | Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-529-93787 | LAWYERUP | RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max Armor and Health: 1-999-887-853 | TURTLE | B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-384-48483 | FUGITIVE | RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge Special Ability: 1-999-769-3787 | POWERUP | A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Reduce Friction: 1-999-766-9329 | SNOWDAY | Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255 | SKYFALL | LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966 | SLOWMO | Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

Slow-Motion Aiming: 1-999-332-3393 | DEADEYE | X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648 | HOPTOIT | Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation Cheats

Image: Rockstar Games

Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the controller input and the phone number.

Change Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left | 1-999-356-2837

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square | 1-999-625-348-7246

Drunkenness: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left | 1-999-547-861

Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2 | 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 | 1-999-444-439

Fast Sprinting: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square | 1-999-228-2463

Fast Swimming: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right | 1-999-4684-4557

Flame Rounds: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 | 1-999-4623-634279

Give Parachute: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 | 1-999-759-3483

Invincibility: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle | 1-999-724-6545537

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left | 1-999-529-93787

Max Armor and Health: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 | 1-999-887-853

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X | 1-999-769-3787

Reduce Friction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 | 1-999-766-9329

Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-759-3255

Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 | 1-999-756-966

Slow-Motion Aiming: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X | 1-999-332-3393

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Cheats

Image: Rockstar Games

Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the controller input and the phone number.

Change Gravity: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left | 1-999-356-2837

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X | 1-999-625-348-7246

Drunkenness: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left | 1-999-547-861

Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT | 1-999-468-42637

Explosive Rounds: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB | 1-999-444-439

Fast Sprinting: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X | 1-999-228-2463

Fast Swimming: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right | 1-999-4684-4557

Flame Rounds: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB | 1-999-4623-634279

Give Parachute: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB | 1-999-759-3483

Invincibility: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y | 1-999-724-6545537

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left | 1-999-529-93787

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB | 1-999-887-853

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-384-48483

Recharge Special Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A | 1-999-769-3787

Reduce Friction: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB | 1-999-766-9329

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-759-3255

Slow Motion: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB | 1-999-756-966

Slow-Motion Aiming: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A | 1-999-332-3393

Grand Theft Auto V Vehicle Cheats (All Platforms)

Image: Rockstar Games

Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the PlayStation controller input, the PC console cheat, the Xbox controller input, and the phone number.

BMX Bike: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 | BANDIT | Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT | 1-999-226-348

Buzzard Helicopter: , O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle | BUZZOFF | B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y | 1-999-289-9633

Caddy Vehicle: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X | HOLEIN1 | B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A | 1-999-4653-461

Comet Vehicle: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 | COMET | RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB | 1-999-266-38

Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT | 1-999-398-4628

Duke O’Death Car: DEATHCAR | 1-999-332-84227

Duster Plane: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1 | FLYSPRAY | Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB | 1-999-359-77729

Garbage Truck Vehicle: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right | TRASHED | B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right | 1-999-872-7433

Kraken Sub: BUBBLES | 1-999-282-2537

Maibatsu Sanchez: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 | OFFROAD | , A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB | 1-999-633-7623

Rapid GT Vehicle: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 | RAPIDGT | RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT | 1-999-727-4348

Shitzu PCJ 600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 | ROCKET | RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB | 1-999-762-538

Stretch Limo Vehicle: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right | VINEWOOD | RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right | 1-999-846-39663

Stunt Plane: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle | BARNSTORM | B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y | 1-999-227-678-676

Happy cheating!