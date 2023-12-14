All The GTA 5 Cheats You Could Ever Need In One Place

Since Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t coming out until 2025, you might be thinking about having a fling with its esteemed predecessor Grand Theft Auto V, either for the first time or for a repeated visit. It’s a long game with a lot to do, and has an extensive multiplayer component which extends its longevity even further. In short, GTA V is a daunting game. But sometimes you just want to relax: Kick back and cause some chaos. To help out with that, we’ve compiled a list of all the cheat codes you’ll ever need.
Once you find the cheat you want just punch in the input using your controller’s d-pad. You can also dial in cheats on the in-game phone or, in the case of PC, via console commands. All cheats will work on the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions too, by the way, in case you’re still playing the 2013 releases.
It’s worth noting, though, that using cheats disables achievements on Xbox and trophies on PlayStation, if you care about that. Additionally, there’s no money cheat because of the in-game stock market; however, Games Radar has a nice breakdown on how to get a few more racks if you’re strapped for cash.
Some Goated GTA V Cheat Codes
To get you started on your journey to exploiting the system, here are a few of the most useful cheats, for stuff like invincibility and lowering your wanted level.
Change Gravity
- PS4 / PS5: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Xbox One / XboX Series X: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- PC: FLOATER
- Phone: 1-999-356-2837
Explosive Rounds
- PS4 / PS5: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Right, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- PC: HIGHEX
- Phone: 1-999-444-439
Give Ammo and Weapons
- PS4 / PS5: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TOOLUP
- Phone: 1-999-866-587
Invincibility
- PS4 / PS5: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- PC: PAINKILLER
- Phone: 1-999-7246-545-537
Lower Wanted Level
- PS4 / PS5: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- PC: LAWYERUP
- Phone: 1-999-5299-3787
Max Armor and Health
- PS4 / PS5: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TURTLE
- Phone: 1-999-887-853
Slow Motion Aiming
- PS4 / PS5: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- PC: DEADEYE
- Phone: 1-999-3323-393
There are plenty more cheat codes you can use in Rockstar Games’ open-world rob ‘em up, which you’ll find below. Be warned, this list is hella long.
Grand Theft Auto V PC Cheats
Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, following which are the phone number, the console cheat code, and the Xbox controller input.
- Change Gravity: 1-999-356-2837 | FLOATER | Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- Change Phone Model and Cause Random Explosions: 1-999-367-3767
- Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 | MAKEITRAIN | RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Drunkenness: 1-999-547-861 | LIQUOR | Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
- Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637 | HOTHANDS | Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- Explosive Rounds: 1-999-444-439 | HIGHEX | Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- Fast Sprinting: 1-999-228-2463 | CATCHME | Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
Fast Swimming: 1-999-46844557 | GOTGILLS | Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
- Flame Rounds: 1-999-4623-634279 | INCENDIARY | LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- Give Ammo and Weapons: 1-999-866-587 | TOOLUP | Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- Give Parachute: 1-999-759-3483 | SKYDIVE | Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
- Invincibility: 1-999-724-6545537 | PAINKILLER | Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-529-93787 | LAWYERUP | RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Max Armor and Health: 1-999-887-853 | TURTLE | B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-384-48483 | FUGITIVE | RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Recharge Special Ability: 1-999-769-3787 | POWERUP | A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
- Reduce Friction: 1-999-766-9329 | SNOWDAY | Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255 | SKYFALL | LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966 | SLOWMO | Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
- Slow-Motion Aiming: 1-999-332-3393 | DEADEYE | X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648 | HOPTOIT | Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation Cheats
Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the controller input and the phone number.
- Change Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left | 1-999-356-2837
- Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square | 1-999-625-348-7246
- Drunkenness: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left | 1-999-547-861
- Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2 | 1-999-468-42637
- Explosive Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 | 1-999-444-439
- Fast Sprinting: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square | 1-999-228-2463
- Fast Swimming: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right | 1-999-4684-4557
Flame Rounds: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 | 1-999-4623-634279
- Give Ammo and Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 | 1-999-866-587
- Give Parachute: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 | 1-999-759-3483
- Invincibility: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle | 1-999-724-6545537
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left | 1-999-529-93787
- Max Armor and Health: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 | 1-999-887-853
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-384-48483
- Recharge Special Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X | 1-999-769-3787
- Reduce Friction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 | 1-999-766-9329
- Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-759-3255
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 | 1-999-756-966
Slow-Motion Aiming: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X | 1-999-332-3393
- Super Jump: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X | 1-999-467-8648
Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Cheats
Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the controller input and the phone number.
- Change Gravity: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left | 1-999-356-2837
- Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X | 1-999-625-348-7246
- Drunkenness: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left | 1-999-547-861
- Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT | 1-999-468-42637
- Explosive Rounds: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB | 1-999-444-439
- Fast Sprinting: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X | 1-999-228-2463
- Fast Swimming: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right | 1-999-4684-4557
Flame Rounds: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB | 1-999-4623-634279
- Give Ammo and Weapons: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB | 1-999-866-587
- Give Parachute: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB | 1-999-759-3483
- Invincibility: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y | 1-999-724-6545537
- Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left | 1-999-529-93787
- Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB | 1-999-887-853
- Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-384-48483
- Recharge Special Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A | 1-999-769-3787
- Reduce Friction: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB | 1-999-766-9329
- Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right | 1-999-759-3255
- Slow Motion: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB | 1-999-756-966
Slow-Motion Aiming: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A | 1-999-332-3393
- Super Jump: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT | 1-999-467-8648
Grand Theft Auto V Vehicle Cheats (All Platforms)
Note: The list is alphabetized by cheat name, followed by the PlayStation controller input, the PC console cheat, the Xbox controller input, and the phone number.
- BMX Bike: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 | BANDIT | Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT | 1-999-226-348
- Buzzard Helicopter: , O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle | BUZZOFF | B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y | 1-999-289-9633
- Caddy Vehicle: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X | HOLEIN1 | B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A | 1-999-4653-461
- Comet Vehicle: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 | COMET | RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB | 1-999-266-38
- Dodo Airplane: EXTINCT | 1-999-398-4628
- Duke O’Death Car: DEATHCAR | 1-999-332-84227
- Duster Plane: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1 | FLYSPRAY | Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB | 1-999-359-77729
- Garbage Truck Vehicle: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right | TRASHED | B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right | 1-999-872-7433
- Kraken Sub: BUBBLES | 1-999-282-2537
- Maibatsu Sanchez: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2 | OFFROAD | , A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB | 1-999-633-7623
- Rapid GT Vehicle: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2 | RAPIDGT | RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT | 1-999-727-4348
- Shitzu PCJ 600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1 | ROCKET | RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB | 1-999-762-538
- Stretch Limo Vehicle: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right | VINEWOOD | RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right | 1-999-846-39663
- Stunt Plane: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle | BARNSTORM | B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y | 1-999-227-678-676
Happy cheating!
The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply