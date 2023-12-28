Escape From Tarkov 0.14 Patch Introduces New Boss, Map And System Reworks

Merry wipe-mas to Escape From Tarkov players – with it comes the much-anticipated release of Patch 0.14, bringing the tactical FPS one step closer to full release, as well as introducing a bunch of new content and reworks of the recoil system and other balances.

The Escape From Tarkov patch went live overnight after some downtime and brings with it the Ground Zero starter location, a new boss, and plenty of other long-awaited changes which Battlestate Games outlined in a recent forum post.

The Ground Zero location is one of the biggest new additions to Escape From Tarkov, and is aimed at beginner players up to level 20 – PMCs over level 20 won’t be able to access the location, although scavs of any player level can access it. It’ll serve as a safer starting point for newer players to jump off from without coming up against high-level players immediately, and comes with new starter quests to run through. Ground Zero is situated in the city centre of Tarkov, and includes high-rise buildings and modern city infrastructure.

The new Streets of Tarkov boss, Kollontay, has also been introduced to Escape From Tarkov, and is followed by a small group of guards. While he prefers to stay in one position, according to the patch notes, Kollontay will occasionally patrol the area around Klimov Shopping Mall and the Tarkov Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and wields a police baton “if he feels he has the upper hand.”

Escape From Tarkov Patch 0.14 changes

Patch 0.14 is pretty massive, but some of the updates include:

New Ground Zero map with new starter quests

New Streets of Tarkov map boss, Kollontay

New guards for Kaban

Shoreline map rework

New weapons (KBP 9A-91 and VSK-94, SIG MCX SPEAR.277 FURY, Degtyarev RPD and RPDN machine guns)

Achievement system

Hall of Fame hideout zone

New hitbox and armour system (including ballistic plate introduction, balancing, and interface changes)

Vaulting and obstacle interaction

Weapon shoulder transition ability added

Preset ammo loading

More realistic recoil mechanics and rebalancing

Viewable profiles

QoL and bug fixes

You can read the full breakdown of all the new content and changes in Escape From Tarkov in the official forum post.

The new Escape From Tarkov patch is live now after the wipe and updates commenced yesterday, so if you’ve been wanting to try out the game for the first time, or get stuck back into it on a clean slate with a whole heap of new updates and reworked systems, there’s no better time to jump in.

If you’re not much for multiplayer FPS games but have a bit of time to kill at the back end of the year though, we’ve compiled a list of games to check out (or revisit) this week here.

Will you be playing Escape From Tarkov now that Patch 0.14 is live?

Lead Image Credit: Battlestate Games