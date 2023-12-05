5 Games To Pass The Time This Gooch Week

So, Christmas is done and dusted for another year, which brings us to what many call ‘Gooch Week’ (or ‘taint week’, depending where you live) – the week between Christmas and the New Year’s where nobody quite knows what day it is or where they are, and many find themselves on holidays. Gooch Week also poses an age-old question: what do you do in the in-between back end of the year? Well, in my (un)professional opinion, it’s the perfect time to play some video games you’ve not yet got your hands on.

But Emily, you might ask, what games should I play this Gooch Week? Why am I so full of leftover Christmas pud and ham that seems to never empty from my fridge? What’s the meaning of life? I can only answer the first question for you, my friends, in the form of an article rounding up some of the games I think will help get you through the metaphorical limbo period we find ourselves in (and also help you wade through a Christmas ham food coma).

Let’s take a look at my Gooch Week game recommendations, from newer titles from the past twelve months to older nuggets of gold that might be just the ticket to making it through the next seven days.

Lethal Company

Now, Lethal Company has been doing the rounds quite a bit in the last couple of months thanks to the slapstick comedy-worthy deaths, Phasmophobia-esque proximity chat (allowing for a distant serenade of your friends’ terrified screaming as you dilly dally finding scrap), and propensity for complete and utter chaos. If you’ve got a group of mates also sitting around wondering what to do during Gooch Week, a co-op game rabbit hole might be just the ticket – and with mods to increase the lobby to honestly ridiculous sizes, you can include any misfits with some time to spare as you collect scrap from abandoned moons for The Company and try not to die in the process. Just always, always, make sure to meet the quota.

Pokémon Go

This is one I’ve personally found myself sucked back into, and while it may not be the innocent days of 2016, wandering around my local neighbourhood spotting other aspiring trainers with their phones firmly in hand, Pokémon Go still does have that addictive sparkle that made it so fun on release. Go for a walk, touch some grass, depending where you live maybe catch some rays (or, if the weather isn’t quite so forgiving, sit in your house and catch all the critters that spawn around you over time), and catch ‘em all. If you’re away from home over Gooch Week and not near a PC or console, all you need is your phone and you’re ready to go. If you’ve got relatives nearby with smartphones, it can be a whole family affair, too – or a good excuse to get some alone time out of the house away from them, if you’re running a bit low on patience.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

If you’ve been holding off trying out the new DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 or haven’t yet given the game a go since the recent major update that many felt brought the CD Projekt Red RPG in line with what players expected at launch in 2020, Gooch Week is high time for it. You’ve got spare time to go in-depth on both the base game and Phantom Liberty right now, so go for broke. Experience all the dystopian horrors and wonders of Night City in a totally new light with a spy-thriller adventure stocked full of intrigue and espionage, cyber enhancements, political plots, and more. Are you ready, samurai?

Escape From Tarkov

The next Escape From Tarkov wipe begins in just under two hours at the time of writing (with probably about six to seven hours of downtime to update before it’s back up and running), with the 0.14 patch for the multiplayer tactical FPS set to drop as well as the new Ground Zero map and a new boss – amongst other new additions including an overhaul of the recoil system. If you’ve previously played Escape From Tarkov and haven’t played in a hot minute, or are coming to it with fresh eyes, post-wipe is the perfect time to jump in – and it just so happens to coincide with Gooch Week, so you’ve got plenty of time to learn (or relearn) the ropes, get sweaty, probably die a bunch of times, rage quit, then boot it back up again in a constant cycle that quite closely resembles Sisyphus pushing the boulder up the hill for eternity. What fun!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can’t go past a classic (if you can call a game that’s not even four years old yet a classic, but for the sake of this context I’m referring to the franchise as a whole). Animal Crossing: New Horizons is waiting for you, your island is covered in weeds, your villagers miss you. Or, if you’ve never played before, there’s a brand new adventure ahead of you to embark on! Nothing quite feels like gaming post-Christmas in a nostalgic way than booting up your Nintendo handheld and playing Animal Crossing (or Pokemon), and Gooch Week is prime time to kick back and relax – so AC:NH might be the perfect game to play at your own pace and unwind with after a hectic year. If you’re keen on other wholesome and cozy games to play, we’ve also collated a list of our top picks for you too.

This is just a handful of picks across a variety of platforms and genres that I think could help you pass the time this Gooch Week before 2024 begins and everything speeds up again at breakneck pace. There’s so many great titles to choose from, from 2023 new releases that burst onto the scene to slightly older favourites that still slap years later.

What’s your go-to game to play at the ass end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

Lead Image Credit: CD Projekt RED / Nintendo / Zeekerss