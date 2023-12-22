The Greek Gods Are Real, Just On Vacation In Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

The Greek gods are alive and real, they’ve just been on vacation – this is the premise of upcoming “friend-em-up” cozy puzzle adventure Mythwrecked: Ambrosia island from Polygon Treehouse, the developers behind BAFTA-nominated narrative game Röki.

Published by Whitethorn Games (the same publisher behind adorable cat cafe adventure game Calico), Mythwrecked sees you in the shoes of backpacker Alex, who finds themselves shipwrecked on a lost mythical island that also happens to be home to the forgotten gods of Greek mythology. There’s just one issue – the gods seem to have lost their memories.

In Mythwrecked, you’re tasked with exploring the island to befriend each of the gods and restore their memories along the way, and solve the mystery of the curse that’s befallen Ambrosia Island. There’s treasures hidden all around the island for you to find and match up with the corresponding god to jog their memories of who exactly they are, all the while also trying to find a way home.

There’s a whole pantheon to meet, befriend, and restore to their former glory in Mythwrecked, and the game is host to a dynamic day/night cycle that holds secrets behind every column, temple wall, and decorated urn for you to uncover. As you explore the island, you’ll also unlock ‘topics’ which you can then ask the island’s inhabitants about as you get to work unravelling the mystery.

Mythwrecked is described by the developers as an “adventure game for ALL gamers” thanks to its non-violent gameplay and accessible controls – with the title “designed uniquely to pose a challenge, but to also offer a helping hand when players need it.”

The game is host to an emotional story befitting of the Muses, with a focus on “the importance of friendship, family, and community” as players try to mend the fractured family of the Greek gods and explore a story sandbox where connecting with the inhabitants of Ambrosia Island is key.

Mythwrecked looks equal parts wholesome, gorgeous, and emotional already based on the trailer – and there’s a demo available now on Steam if you’re itching to give it a whirl before it lands later next year.



If you’re in the market for a new cozy adventure, are a fan of mythology, or love a good puzzle challenge alongside a story-rich adventure, Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island might be your new favourite when it releases in the third quarter of 2024.

Lead Image Credit: Polygon Treehouse / Whitethorn Games