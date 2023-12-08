New Jurassic Park Game Looks Like The Trespasser We Never Got

Jurassic Park fans, good news: We are finally getting a new game set in the famous universe that isn’t a park builder.
Tonight, during the 2023 Game Awards, we got our first trailer at Jurassic Park: Survival, an upcoming first-person action survival game featuring a new character who seems to be trapped on the original island from the first movie. And she’s trapped on the island after all the dinosaurs have escaped. Uh oh!
