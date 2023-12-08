New Jurassic Park Game Looks Like The Trespasser We Never Got

Jurassic Park fans, good news: We are finally getting a new game set in the famous universe that isn’t a park builder.

Tonight, during the 2023 Game Awards, we got our first trailer at Jurassic Park: Survival, an upcoming first-person action survival game featuring a new character who seems to be trapped on the original island from the first movie. And she’s trapped on the island after all the dinosaurs have escaped. Uh oh!

The Game Awards / Universal