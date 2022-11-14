Get A Load Of This Jurassic Park Game Made In Dreams Before The Lawyers Get Involved

Several months ago, you may remember that we brought you the story of a Jurassic Park fan game made entirely in Dreams. At the time, it was thought that what its creator, Krenautican, had made was a demo, showing how easy it was to recreate scenes from popular movies in Dreams. Turns out they had much greater ambitions than that.

We now have our first look at Jurassic Park Operations, an unlicensed fan game that’s running rings around decades of Jurassic Park games that tried and failed. Watching the game’s reveal trailer, it’s hard to believe that Krenautican’s work wasn’t created in Unreal or Unity, but in a PlayStation game by Media Molecule about making games.

Watch the trailer and tell me this doesn’t make your Jurassic Park-loving heart sing.

There is more love and respect for the source material on display in this trailer for a fan-made game than there is in the entire Jurassic World trilogy combined. The recreations of the film’s famous sets and setpiece moments, the rides, the audio and music clips from the films. And then you throw what appears to be a survival shooter on top of that? Great, great gear.

If only the team behind the ill-fated Jurassic Park: Trespasser had been able to come up with something this good in their day.

Over on Krenautican’s Twitter, you can see a number of in-progress photos and videos, from when they were experimenting with the Dreams creator tools. What’s clear now is that they were slowly building not merely a series of slavishly accurate scene recreations — they were building discrete sections of their game.

There’s no release done for Jurassic World Operations, but Krenautican says they will be keeping interested fans updated via the project’s Discord. Because the game was made in another game and can’t be sold to anyone, the hope appears to be that Universal will favourably upon it and not file any unexpected takedown requests.

I don’t know about you, but I would definitely buy a copy of Dreams to play a cool Jurassic Park game. Something for Universal to think about, maybe.