No Man’s Sky Devs Working On Open-World Game Simulating Whole Planet

Hello Games is working on something completely new after spending years updating No Man’s Sky. It’s called Light No Fire and is promising a massive fantasy world players can explore together. Director Sean Murray is already promising mountains bigger than Everest.

Unlike its cosmic space exploration sim, Light No Fire is a survival role-playing game where players can adventure across an entire planet in search, of, well, we don’t know exactly. You appear to play as anthropomorphic creatures in a sort of Redwall meets The Lord of the Rings fellowship-style journey across a vast wilderness.

Here’s our first look:

Sean Murray is infamous for overpromising and under-delivering at launch, with the initial release of No Man’s Sky underwhelming many players, including by it’s unexpected lack of multiplayer. But years of free updates have since expanded the sci-fi survival game far beyond what any fans initial dreamed of, from mech armor to corrupted planets and more.

We don’t know when Light No Fire will arrive or on what platforms. It certainly sounds every bit as ambitious as what Hello Games was teasing players with back in No Man’s Sky’s development, tradining one highly detailed planet for an entire galaxy’s worth, and adding the wrinkle of MMO-style multiplayer right from the start.

I’m intrigued even if I don’t really feel like I know what to expect from the game. Surivival sandboxes are big right now, and even a fantasy RPG version isn’t completely different from the type of game Hello Games has already spent years building. If it feels as vast and immersive as the trailer looks, however, I’m excited to eventually try it out. It will probably be a while though. Murray noted that only about 12 people are working on it at the moment.