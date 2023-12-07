Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s DLC Is Bringing Back A Ton Of Legendaries

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC, The Indigo Disk, is out as soon as December 14, and Game Freak has released a lengthy trailer giving us a rundown of new features and story beats coming to the RPGs. One of the most notable additions seems to be the return of almost every legendary from the first nine generations.

In The Indigo Disk, you’ll be given “Blueberry Quests” by a new character named Snacksworth. This guy gives you snacks that are specifically catered to specific Pokémon’s tastes, allowing you to lure them out in the DLC’s open-world map. Each of these quests will correspond to different legendary Pokémon from throughout the franchise’s history, beyond those introduced in Scarlet and Violet’s various updates. So if you want characters like Dialga and Palkia, or the Forces of Nature genies, you may have to get them through other means, like using Pokémon Home to transfer them from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokémon Company

There are a handful that aren’t shown in the trailer, such as Pokémon X and Y mascots Xerneas and Yveltal, so it’s unclear if every legendary ever is returning, but it does look like a substantial number of them are. The ones shown in the trailer include:

Several Pokémon games have had a sort of “legendary roundup” feature in their endgames, that while grinding against the established fiction, you can at least catch ‘em all. Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC also included a similar feature that let you take on multiple legendary Pokémon through raids, as if all these legends from across the universe congregated at this random cave in the Galar region. Now we’re luring out gods of the universe with treats. It’s fine. I’ll get to have Latias on my team again. It’s fine.

Outside of the returning legendaries, the new trailer also hints that we will be going back to Area Zero, the final area of the main game, and learning more about the wild shit that happened in the last few hours. The video shows a weird terastallized tree that wasn’t there before, and what looks like a cave system that leads to Terapagos, the mascot for the DLC who seems to have some ties to the Terastal phenomenon. The Indigo Disk has a lot of exciting stuff coming next week, including the ability to possess captured Pokémon, but more than anything, I hope we get some closure on some of the hanging plot threads left by the ending, and the rest of the lore around the Paldea region.