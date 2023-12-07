The Game Awards Steam Sale Discounts Some Of 2023’s Biggest Games

The Game Awards and Steam. Two houses, both alike in commercial appeal.
The 2023 Game Awards kick off on December 7, and to celebrate a night video game marketing’s night of nights, Steam and The Game Awards have teamed up for a big ol’ sale, with discounts on games that scored nominations across its decade-long run.
And there’s some legitimately good gear in here too: Hi-Fi Rush gets a solid discount, and Cocoon, Dead Space, and Diablo IV all get the chop. Games from previous years get a look in too, with deals on Control, The Witcher 3 and GTA 5.
If you’re keen to tune into The Game Awards tomorrow, head to our guide with all the start times in Australian timezones.
Without further ado, here are a few of the better deals we’ve spotted among the horde. You can check out the full sale right over here.
2023 Nominees
- Company of Heroes 3
- $79.96 (20% off)
- Terra Nil
- $25.98 (30% off)
- Venba
- $17.95 (20% off)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- $33.71 (25% off)
- Viewfinder
- $29.20 (20% off)
- Diablo IV
- $65.97 (40% off)
- Starfield
- $83.96 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1
- $69.96 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- $54.97 (45% off)
- Cocoon – $US20
- $29.56 (20% off)
- Dead Space
- $40.74 (55% off)
2022-2020 Winners
- Stray
- $29.66 (34% off)
- As Dusk Falls
- $15.16 (67% off)
- It Takes Two
- $14.98 (70% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise
- $29.97 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive
- $28.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- $7.49 (90% off)
- No Man’s Sky
- $43.97 (50% off)
- Phasmophobia
- $17.95 (10% off)
2019 – 2014 Winners
- Gris
- $5.48 (75% off)
- Control
- $14.98 (75% off)
- Dragonball FighterZ
- $19.64 (85% off)
- Celeste
- $7.23 (75% off)
- The Messenger
- $7.37 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II
- $5.99 (85% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- $7.48 (75% off)
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- $6.44 (85% off)
- Injustice 2
- $7.49 (90% off)
- Doom (2016)
- $6.99 (80% off)
- Civilization VI
- $8.99 (90% off)
- Inside
- $2.99 (90% off)
- The Witcher 3
- $14.9.9(75% off)
- Mortal Kombat X
- $7.48 (75% off)
- Her Story
- $2.90 (80% off)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition
- $9.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of Mordor
- $7.48 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- $23.27 (63% off)
- Valiant Hearts
- $5.73 (75% off)
Image: EA, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Kotaku Australia
