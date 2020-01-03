A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.
Valve switched things up by changing some of the awards (which it does every year) and restricting the release date range in almost every category.
Prior to 2019 any game could win one of the awards, regardless of when it was unleashed on the world. This resulted in Australia's own Antichamber being nominated twice in 2017 despite having been out for over four years.
The 'Labour of Love' award is now the only category that allows voters to go ham on release dates. This has resulted in Grand Theft Auto V winning for the second year in a row.
GTA V also won two categories in the inaugural Steam Awards back in 2016 - The 'Game Within A Game Award' award and the 'Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!' award.
Some of the new awards include 'Best Game That You Suck At' and 'Outstanding Story-Rich Game', which have replaced last year's 'Best Alternate History' and 'Most Fun with a Machine' awards.
This year the big win went to Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, which beat out the likes of Resident Evil 2 and Star Wars jedi: Fallen Order. Unsurprisingly, Beat Saber reigned supreme in the 'VR Game of the Year' category.
Here's a full list of the winners:
Game of the Year
- Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
VR Game of the Year
- Winner: Beat Saber
- Blade and Sorcery
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
- Gorn
Labor of Love
- Winner: Grand Theft Auto V
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframe
Better with Friends
- Winner: DayZ
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Dota Underlords
- Ring of Elysium
- Risk of Rain 2
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Winner: My Friend Pedro
- Baba Is You
- Oxygen Not Included
- Planet Zoo
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- Winner: A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Disco Elysium
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Gears 5
- GreedFall
Best Game You Suck At
- Winner: Mortal Kombat 11
- Code Vein
- Hunt: Showdown
- Mordhau
- Remnant: From the Ashes
Outstanding Visual Style
- Winner: Gris
- Astroneer
- Katana Zero
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
