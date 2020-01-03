A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Valve switched things up by changing some of the awards (which it does every year) and restricting the release date range in almost every category.

Prior to 2019 any game could win one of the awards, regardless of when it was unleashed on the world. This resulted in Australia's own Antichamber being nominated twice in 2017 despite having been out for over four years.

The 'Labour of Love' award is now the only category that allows voters to go ham on release dates. This has resulted in Grand Theft Auto V winning for the second year in a row.

GTA V also won two categories in the inaugural Steam Awards back in 2016 - The 'Game Within A Game Award' award and the 'Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!' award.

Some of the new awards include 'Best Game That You Suck At' and 'Outstanding Story-Rich Game', which have replaced last year's 'Best Alternate History' and 'Most Fun with a Machine' awards.

This year the big win went to Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, which beat out the likes of Resident Evil 2 and Star Wars jedi: Fallen Order. Unsurprisingly, Beat Saber reigned supreme in the 'VR Game of the Year' category.

Here's a full list of the winners:

Game of the Year

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

VR Game of the Year

Winner: Beat Saber

Beat Saber Blade and Sorcery

Borderlands 2 VR

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Gorn

Labor of Love

Winner: Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

Better with Friends

Winner: DayZ

DayZ Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Dota Underlords

Ring of Elysium

Risk of Rain 2

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner: My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro Baba Is You

Oxygen Not Included

Planet Zoo

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner: A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Innocence Disco Elysium

Far Cry New Dawn

Gears 5

GreedFall

Best Game You Suck At

Winner: Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Code Vein

Hunt: Showdown

Mordhau

Remnant: From the Ashes

Outstanding Visual Style