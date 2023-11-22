The Steam Autumn Sale Is Here To Clean The Last Few Black Friday Dollars Out Of Your Wallet

Just when you thought Black Friday week couldn’t throw any more sales at you, here comes the Steam Autumn Sale to clear out the rest of your wallet.

Below, you’ll find just a few of the thousands of deals going across the Steam store over the next week or so. I’ve done my best to fill the list with discounts on titles that have been launched or in the conversation this year, some of which have had bigger price drops than others. If you were hoping to save a buck on recent releases, the Steam Autumn Sale will likely be your best chance before Christmas. I’ve also thrown in a few favourites and oddities like Anno 1800 just because I thought they were a pretty good deal.

Let’s get into it.

Image: Bethesda, EA, Capcom, Kotaku Australia