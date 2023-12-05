We’re Giving Away Every Single Jackbox Party Pack To One Lucky Reader

Are you the kind of person who loves to bring a little chaos to any party you attend? If you do, you’re probably the person who suggests a round of Jackbox.

If you’ve never played Jackbox before, it’s an irreverent and hilarious party game by the creators of the classic PC trivia games You Don’t Know Jack (I know the old heads like me remember those games). The Jackbox games contain classic YDKJ-style trivia games but are also full of fun and funny new games that take advantage of your smartphone. Speaking of which, that’s the only controller you need to play Jackbox — your phone (or tablet). Combine that with a copy of the game on your PC, Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, and you’re good to play anywhere, anytime.

Maybe you’ll enjoy Quiplash, the Q&A fill-in-the-blank game that asks you to be funnier than your friends. Or maybe Time Jinx for the trivia lovers? Maybe the bird-based musical memory game DodoReMi? Fibbage? Drawful? The Wheel of Enormous Proportions? There are so many to choose from.

And here’s the best part: we’ve got a big ol’ Jackbox Party Pack prize pack to give away that will ensure no party you attend will ever be short of entertainment again.

We’ve got three prize packs to give away. Here’s what’s in each one.

1st Prize:

The Complete Jackbox Party Pack. That’s a copy of every single Jackbox Party Pack game from Vol. 1 through to this year’s Vol. 10. The winner will receive a PC Steam code for each individual game.

Runners-Up

Two runners-up will each win a PC Steam code for Jackbox Party Pack 10, which launched in October.

To go in the draw, all you need to do is hop into the Gleam widget below, fill out your details, and complete this simple Quiplash challenge: In 20 words or less, name a video game they should never turn into a theme park ride?

The best and funniest answers will win. This giveaway will commence on Monday, December 4, 2023, and conclude at 5 pm on Monday, December 18, 2023. Winners will be drawn on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 and will be notified by email. You must be an Australian resident and 18+ years of age to enter. The total value of this prize pack is $600.

You can find out more about Jackbox Games at their official website, or following them on socials via Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.

Image: Jackbox Games