CD Projekt Red Wants To Stay Independent

As the games industry continues to consolidate itself through a combination of developer acquisitions and studio closures, CD Projekt Red, the beloved studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher, wants to keep the independence it has had for almost 30 years now.

In a recent interview with the Polish outlet Parkiet, Adam Kiciński, chief strategy officer of CDPR parent company CD Projekt S.A., said the company is looking good. So good, in fact, that it has absolutely no desire to be acquired by anyone anytime soon.

“We are not interested in integrating ourselves into any larger entity,” Kiciński said in a translation that was sent to Kotaku via email from a CD Projekt Red spokesperson. “Throughout our entire lives, we have worked towards the position we currently hold. We believe that in a few years, we will be even bigger and stronger.”

This comes as Sony is looking to acquire more studios, according to The Financial Times, and Xbox puts the finishing touches on its Activision-Blizzard acquisition.

It’s interesting that Kiciński mentions growing “bigger and stronger,” as CD Projekt Red has been expanding its studio size over the last few years. In 2021, the company scooped up The Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood while extending the tendrils of the “CD Projekt Red” moniker around the globe, establishing its own offices in Boston in 2022 alongside those of The Molasses Flood. Unfortunately, as Kotaku reported in May 2023, The Molasses Flood was hit with layoffs as The Witcher multiplayer spin-off game the studio is developing was rebooted because of a change in scope.

Now that CD Projekt Red is done with Cyberpunk 2077, the teams are working on projects either Cyberpunk 2077- or The Witcher-related. This includes a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a new Witcher trilogy, and other games that are likely years away.