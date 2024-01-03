Dune, Deadpool, And More Of The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2024

After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, studio release schedules got a little hectic. Major films that were expected last year, like Dune: Part 2, got pushed back to 2024 instead. Which means that this year, the film calendar is actually pretty packed. We’ve got classic January horror movies like Night Swim, three different flicks in Sony’s Spider-Man universe with Venom 3, Madame Web, and Kraven The Hunter, and new entries in the Ghostbusters, Planet Of The Apes, Despicable Me, Mad Max, and John Wick franchises. Oh, and if you’re already making plans for the holidays next year, make sure you slot in some time for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Here are the most anticipated films to look out for in 2024.

Night Swim

Night Swim | Hello | TV Spot 8

Release Date: January 5 (in theaters)

Stars: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon and a very murder-y in-ground pool.

Director: Bryce McGuire

“Whatever’s in the water, is after all of us.”

So warns Kerry Condon’s very worried mom in a recent TV spot for 2024’s first legit creepy fest, Night Swim, based on the 2014 short film of the same name. Bryce McGuire co-directed the short and, with the help of executive producer James Wan (Malignant), adapts it for the big screen with Condon playing wife to Wyatt Russell’s Ray Waller, a baseball player forced into early retirement who now must struggle to fend off the supernatural forces residing in his new house’s pool. [Phil Pirrello]

Mean Girls

Mean Girls | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

Release Date: Jan. 12 (in theaters)

Stars: Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows

Director: Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Screenwriter Tina Fey gives herself a second chance to make “fetch” happen in the movie musical version of the Broadway musical based on her 2003 hit movie (everybody got that?). This time, Regina George is played by The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Rapp, as she and the rest of The Plastics put their school’s newcomer, Cady (Rice), in their crosshairs. Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls marketing has all but buried the fact that this musical is indeed a musical, but fans of the original film and the Broadway smash seem eager to see this new take on two of their favorite things on the big screen. [Phil Pirrello]

Argylle

Argylle | Official Trailer

Release date: Feb. 2 (in theaters)

Stars: Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Spy novelist Elly (Howard) and her cat get caught up in actual international espionage when it turns out her popular series of Argylle novels predicted real-world events. No longer adapting Mark Millar comics, Vaughn hopes this will be the start of his own twisted action-comedy trilogy with a twist. Writer Jason Fuchs’ biggest screenwriting credit to date has been Ice Age: Cotinental Drift. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Madame Web

MADAME WEB – Official Trailer (HD)

Release date: Feb. 14 (in theaters)

Stars: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabella Merced, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O’ Connor

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Sony’s live-action, Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse looks to add four new Spider-Women—Johnson’s Madame Web, Sweeney’s Spider-Woman, O’Connor’s other Spider-Woman, and Merced’s Arana. But only if an evil arachna-dude named Ezekiel Simms (Rahim) can be stopped from killing them before they can become spider-powered and spandexed up. Talk about your toxic fandom! [Luke Y. Thompson]

Drive-Away Dolls

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS – Official Trailer – Only In Theaters February 23

Release date: Feb. 23 (in theaters)

Stars: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon.

Director: Ethan Coen

As a solo director, Joel Coen made his version of Macbeth. Brother Ethan, on the other hand, made a Jerry Lee Lewis documentary and now Drive-Away Dolls, a lesbian road comedy about two female friends who run afoul of inept criminals. It sounds like a return to fun, familiar Coen territory, with Ethan collaborating on the script this time with his wife Tricia Cooke. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Dune: Part Two

DUNE: PART TWO – Final Trailer (2024) Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya | Warner Bros

Release Date: March 1 (in theaters)

Stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler

Director: Denis Villenuve

Delayed from November 2023 to March, due to Warner Bros. Discovery stalling their return to the negotiating table during the WGA and SAG strikes, Dune: Part Two is finally coming to theaters. The second half of Denis Villenuve’s ambitious and sprawling adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel continues the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his ascent to galactic hero, with the help of some Spice and a revenge-fueled conflict that will force Paul to choose between his life’s true love (Zendaya) and saving the universe. Where Dune: Part One felt like Information: The Movie, the second chapter promises more emotionally-charged action and epic set pieces poised to add another sci-fi masterpiece to the director of Blade Runner 2049’s CV. [Phil Pirrello]

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE – Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

Release Date: March 29 (in theaters)

Stars: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Finn Wolfhard

Director: Gil Kenan

Once Ghostbusters fans stop eye-rolling at the new movie’s title, they will be treated to another reunion tour of Ghostbusters old and new teaming up to stop that which makes their PKE meters go haywire in this sequel to director Jason Reitman’s 2021 hit, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan (Monster House) takes over directing duties from Reitman to oversee the Spengler Family’s trip to New York City—and the original Ghostbusters’ firehouse—to save the world from a paranormal-fueled ice age. [Phil Pirrello]

Kung Fu Panda 4

KUNG FU PANDA 4 | Official Trailer

Release date: March 29 (in theaters)

Stars: Jack Black, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Ke Huy Quan

Director: Mike Mitchell

The nearly $US2 billion Kung Fu Panda franchise carries on with this fourth big-screen animated comedy-adventure. In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po (Jack Black) prepares to become Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, which means finding his replacement as Dragon Warrior. Returning voice stars include Black, Dustin Hoffman, Ian McShane, James Hong, and Bryan Cranston, while newcomers Viola Davis, Awkwafina, and Ke Huy Quan get in on the fun. [Ian Spelling]

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer

Release Date: April 12 (in theaters)

Stars: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens

Director: Adam Wingard

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard reunites with The Guest’s Dan Stevens to further the punch-happy adventures of his titular movie monsters with this sequel to his 2021 hit. In Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the 8th Wonder of the World and the King of the Monsters Tango-and-Cash it up to fight a new (and large) threat from deep inside our world. Here’s hoping the movie packs as much inventive fight scenes as its predecessor did. [Phil Pirrello]

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver | Official Teaser | Netflix

Release date: April 19 (Netflix)

Stars: Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Anthony Hopkins

Director: Zack Snyder

Rebel Moon–Part Two: The Scargiver, the second installment of the newest Snyder-verse looks set to add more backstory and moral ambiguity to its intergalactic rebels staring down the space Imperium. Once again, expect lots of slo-mo, shallow focus, and sadistic, violent villains, though the really gross stuff will be held back for yet another Snyder Cut. You already know if you want to see it or not. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Challengers

CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer

Release Date: April 26 (in theaters)

Stars: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Another strike-delayed release from 2023—and potential awards contender—Challengers stars Zendaya as a former tennis all-star-turned-coach forced to re-open old emotional wounds when her champion player and husband plays opposite her ex-boyfriend. Audiences have never seen a love triangle put through the lens of this sport before, and if anyone can deliver on the steamy twists and turns promised in the film’s trailer, it’s Call Me By Your Name director Guadagnino. [Phil Pirrello]

The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

Release Date: May 3 (in theaters)

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Stephanie Hsu, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Director: David Leitch

Ryan Gosling helps kick off Summer 2024 with The Fall Guy, his action-packed followup to Barbie from John Wick director David Leitch.

Loosely based on the ‘80s TV series of the same name, Fall Guy finds veteran stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) playing private eye when the star of a Hollywood blockbuster goes missing. Lots of punching, explosions, and Gosling’s meme-worthy reactions to it all ensue. [Phil Pirrello]

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Teaser Trailer

Release date: May 24 (in theaters)

Stars: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, William H. Macy

Director: Wes Ball

Nearly 300 years after the events of War For The Planet Of The Apes, humans are now the wild animals in a world ruled by chimps, gorillas, and orangutans. When new chimp leader Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durnad) perverts the teachings of the original Caesar for his own personal gain, it sets off a power struggle, as these things tend to do. In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, it’s up to a young chimp named Noa (Teague) and a human named Mae (Allan) to set things right, even as continuity would appear to be leading us inexorably towards the Charlton Heston timeline. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

Release Date: May 24 (in theaters)

Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth

Director: George Miller

Nearly ten years after director George Miller seared our corneas with the Oscar-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road, the filmmaker is back for more blood and chrome with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel set in the Wasteland and centered on one of modern cinema’s most iconic heroines. This time, Anya Taylor-Joy takes over for Charlize Theron in the role as Miller propels us full throttle into the complex character’s compelling origins, with a villainous (and almost unrecognizable) Chris Hemsworth in hot pursuit as the villainous Dementus. [Phil Pirrello]

Ballerina

John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum Image: Lionsgate

Release date: June 7 (in theaters)

Stars: Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves

Director: Len Wiseman

The co-creator of Underworld makes the transition to another franchise of supercool goth-wardrobed killers in the official John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Ana de Armas plays an older version of ballerina Rooney, who appeared in the third Wick film played by Unity Phelan. Her family has been murdered, and much to nobody’s surprise, she’s out for revenge. Based on that cast list, she’ll be showing up at the Continental at some point. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 | Teaser Trailer

Release Date: June 14 (in theaters)

Stars: Amy Poehler, Maya Kawke, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira

Director: Kelsey Mann

Disney and Pixar hope to course correct for their recent string of animated movie misfires at the box office with Inside Out 2, the sequel to the popular (and moving) 2015 hit. Amy Poehler returns to voice Joy, as she and the rest of the OG emotions try to keep things straight in teenager Riley’s head when new feelings, led by Anxiety (Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke), show up. [Phil Pirrello]

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release date: June 28 (in theaters)

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Denis O’Hare

Director: Michael Sarnoski

John Krasinski and company are reportedly busy readying A Quiet Place sequel centered on the Abbott family, but in the meantime, fans can content themselves with this top-secret prequel that explores the beginning of the alien invasion. Based on a story by Krasinski and directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place: Day One also features a fresh cast that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Denis O’Hare. [Ian Spelling]

Horizon: An American Saga

Horizon : An American Saga | In Theaters June 2024 and August 2024

Release dates: June 28 (Chapter 1) and August 16 (Chapter 2) (in theaters)

Stars: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jenna Malone

Director: Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner controversially stepped away from Yellowstone to focus on writing, directing, and starring in this two-part Civil War-era Western. Among those joining him: Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abby Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and character actors extraordinaire Will Patton and Jeff Fahey. Kudos to Warner Bros. for not only backing an original Western, but for daringly scheduling Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 just a few weeks apart. [Ian Spelling]

Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me Image: Universal Pictures/Illumination Entertainment

Release date: July 3 (in theaters)

Stars: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan

Director: Chris Renaud

Presumably, reformed arch-villain Gru (Carell) will face off against another new villain with a wacky gimmick, all while those banana-loving Minions punch each other and create absurd gadgets. Expect lots and lots of new merchandise for Despicable Me 4. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Twisters

Twister Screenshot: YouTube

Release date: July 19 (in theaters)

Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Katy O’Brian, Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Perhaps the handful of people who’ve been rooting for a Twister sequel all these years will be excited to follow the adventures of the daughter (Edgar-Jones) of Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt’s characters from the first film. But as with the original, most of the audience for Twisters will likely show up to see tornados wreck stuff and cows fly. There will be flying cows again, right? [Luke Y. Thompson]

Deadpool 3

Now in Hugh Res pic.twitter.com/UiuoaECMVp — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 10, 2023

Release Date: July 26 (in theaters)

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Director: Shawn Levy

It’s the crossover X-Men fans have waited the better part of 15 years for: Deadpool and Wolverine finally teaming up, in live-action, on the big screen. Who cares how or why Logan is back after dying in his Oscar-nominated 2017 swan song; whatever multiverse logic that the script dolls out, we get to see the number one cause of death for mutants named Sabertooth wear the classic yellow-and-blue suit and go snikt (in another R-rated adventure) one more time in Deadpool 3. (Speaking of Sabertooth, recent paparazzi pics indicate that Taylor Mane’s version of Logan’s nemesis from 2000’s first X-Men movie will also return.) [Phil Pirrello]

Trap

M. Night Shyamalan Photo: Thierry Chesnot (Getty Images)

Release date: August 2 (in theaters)

Stars: Josh Harnett, Hayley Mills

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

After long stints with Disney and Universal, veteran filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan moves over to Warner Bros. for this project, which—as he teased at CineEurope this past summer—will be a “psychological thriller set at a concert.” Beyond that tidbit and the fact that the film stars Josh Harnett and Hayley Mills (from The Parent Trap… hmmmmm!), Trap remains shrouded in the usual Shyamalan veil of secrecy. [Ian Spelling]

Borderlands

Borderlands Photo: Lionsgate

Release date: August 9 (in theaters)

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteau, Gina Gershon, Edgar Ramirez

Director: Eli Roth, with reshoots by Tim Miller

Lionsgate’s been developing this video game adaptation for almost a decade, but it was probably worth the wait to get that Cate Blanchett/Kevin Hart team-up you never knew you wanted. In Borderlands, Blanchett plays Lilith, a space outlaw who rounds up a team on the planet Pandora (no, not that one) to help her find the missing daughter of “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.” On the team: mercenary Roland (Hart), demolitionist Tiny Tina (Greenblatt) and her bodyguard Krieg (Munteau), mad scientist Tannis (Curtis), and smartass robot Claptrap (Black). [Luke Y. Thompson]

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Covenant Photo: 20th Century Fox

Release date: August 16 (in theaters)

Stars: Cailee Spaeny, Isablea Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux

Director: Fede Álvarez

Retroactive requels appear to be the new trend in horror franchises. On the heels of Saw X, Alien: Romulus takes place between the first and second Alien films. The story’s supposedly unconnected to the rest, and Ripley’s lost in space during this period, but it’s hard to imagine the Weyland-Yutani company isn’t up to their usual xenomorph shenanigans again. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Kraven The Hunter

KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

Release Date: August 30 (in theaters)

Stars: Aaron Taylor–Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe

Director: J.C. Chandor

Sony Pictures continues to capitalize on (and maybe dilute) their shared Spider-verse with Kraven The Hunter, a would-be blockbuster that exists adjacent to Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise and (should it be a hit) potentially crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the buff, anti-hero who trades the actual jungle for an urban one on his quest to become the best big-game hunter ever. Well, at least it’s not Madame Web. [Phil Pirrello]

Beetlejuice 2

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice (1988) Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Release Date: September 6 (in theaters)

Stars: Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder

Director: Tim Burton

Beetlejuice 2 (tentative title) is the latest sequel to have a considerable gap (36 years!) between it and its predecessor. As of press time, Warner Bros. has yet to release a plot synopsis, official stills, or any marketing for the sequel, which sees director Tim Burton, the Ghost With the Most himself, Micheal Keaton, and Lydia Deetz (Ryder) return for more supernatural shenanigans. But leaked set photos from the production’s UK shoot indicate that Lydia’s daughter, played by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, plays a key role in Beetlejuice’s highly-anticipated resurrection. [Phil Pirrello]

Transformers One

Transformers: The Movie Screenshot: YouTube

Release date: September 13 (in theaters)

Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson

Director: Josh Cooley

The Transformers franchise goes animated once again for this latest iteration. In Transformers One, moviegoers can expect an origin story detailing the falling out between Orion Pax/Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16/Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) on Cybertron that resulted in them becoming sworn enemies. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley oversees a voice cast that also includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. [Ian Spelling]

Joker: Folie À Deux

Release date: October 4 (in theaters)

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener

Director: Todd Phillips

Oscar-winning, non-canonical Joker Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) may meet his match when he encounters non-canonical Harley Quinn (Gaga), who’ll most likely go by a completely new name that isn’t Harleen Quinzel. (That’s probably for the best, actually). Joker: Folie À Deux is also apparently a musical, and thus not as obviously following a Martin Scorsese template as the first film. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Smile 2

Smile Photo: Paramount Pictures

Release date: October 18 (in theaters)

Stars: Naomi Scott

Director: Parker Finn

The continuing story of the demonic presence that hooks victims with a smiling suicide, then possesses them to keep the curse going. Writer-director Finn previously said he didn’t want a potential sequel to be just more of the same, and wants to find new ways into the material and some of the deliberately left loose ends. Don’t expect a simple continuation with Kyle Gallner, though he’ll probably be back in some form in Smile 2. [Luke Y. Thompson]

Terrifier 3

TERRIFIER 3 Official Teaser Trailer (2024)

Release date: October 25 (in theaters)

Stars: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi

Director: Damien Leone

How fast do indie horror flicks get made? Well, Terrifier 3 won’t even roll camera until February. If the teaser trailer truly represents things to come, then the story will find the brutal killer Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) mutilating folks, apparently even children, on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, the butt-kicking Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera from Terrifier 2) and the first installment’s leading lady, Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) reportedly both return. [Ian Spelling]

Venom 3

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Image: Sony

Release date: November 8 (in theaters)

Stars: Tom Hardy

Director: Kelly Marcel

Kelly Marcel, who wrote Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, makes her directorial debut with this latest Marvel sequel, based on a story she and series star Tom Hardy wrote. The plot remains a mystery, and the cast reportedly includes Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Audiences last saw Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving fans to wonder if they might glimpse Madame Web, Spidey, Kraven the Hunter, or any other familiar faces in Venom 3. [Ian Spelling]

Gladiator 2

Paul Mescal Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch partners (Getty Images)

No photos or trailer available

Release date: November 22 (in theaters)

Stars: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to mind risking the reputations of his classics by delivering sequels, and so we await Gladiator 2, which features Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of the original film’s Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). While we harbor major concerns about this follow-up, the casting rocks, from Oscar-nominee Mescal to red-hot Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, and from franchise newcomer Denzel Washington (reuniting with Scott for the first time since American Gangster) to Gladiator veterans Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, who reprises his role as Senator Gracchus. [Ian Spelling]

Wicked: Part One

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

Release date: November 27 (in theaters)

Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh

Director: John M. Chu

It was inevitable, right? L. Frank Baum’s book The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz inspired the iconic film The Wizard Of Oz, which in turn inspired (among many other entertainment properties) Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life And Times Of The Wicked Witch Of The West, which begat the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and which will soon arrive on the big-screen, split into two parts. For those unfamiliar with the plot, it centers on the friendship between the green-skinned Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), who eventually grow up to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. The supporting cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum (as the Wizard of Oz!), and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. [Ian Spelling]

Untitled Karate Kid Movie



The Karate Kid – Casting Call Announcement (2024)

Release Date: December 13 (in theaters)

Stars: Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Given the deserved popularity of Netflix’s Cobra Kai series, it was inevitable for a big-screen revival of this vintage ‘80s franchise. Ralph Macchio’s Daniel and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han from the 2010 film will assemble, Avengers-style, in this legacy sequel that will bring the franchise from California to the East Coast and focus on a Chinese teen’s efforts to learn martial arts. If Entwistle’s critically acclaimed work on Netflix’s I’m Not Okay With This is any indication, the latest chapter in the Karate Kid story will be a must-see Christmastime release. [Phil Pirrello]

The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim

The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim concept art Image: Warner Bros.

Release date: December 13 (in theaters)

Stars: Gaia Wise, Brian Cox, Luke Pasqualino, Shaun Dooley, Miranda Otto

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Long before Helm’s Deep there was Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), the King of Rohan, after whom Middle-earth valley was named. This anime Lord Of The Rings prequel, directed by Japanese filmmaker and animator Kenji Kamiyama, tells Hammerhand’s story. We’ll listen to anything with Cox and love that Miranda Otto, who played Eowyn in The Two Towers and The Return Of The King, narrates The War Of The Rohirrim (as Eowyn). The connections to Peter Jackson’s LOTR adventures don’t end there, as trilogy writer-producer Philippa Boyens serves on the new film as a consultant and executive producer. [Ian Spelling]

Mufasa: The Lion King

The Lion King Image: Disney

Release date: December 20 (in theaters)

Stars: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani

Director: Barry Jenkins

The Lion King remake remains Disney’s all-time highest-grossing non-Marvel/Star Wars/Pixar movie in either animation or live-action, depending on which one you count it as. A follow-up was inevitable, but a prequel from the director of Moonlight feels like an unexpected direction. In Mufasa, Rafiki tells tales of Mufasa’s formative years to his granddaughter Kiara; Pierre faces the intimidating task of measuring up to the voice of young James Earl Jones. (Presumably, Hayden Christensen was not available.) [Luke Y. Thompson]

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Release date: December 20 (in theaters)

Stars: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessy, Tika Sumpter

Director: Jeff Fowler

Antihero hedgehog Shadow, created by Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather, joins the live-action movie series to pose a problem for Sonic and Tails in Sonic The Hedgehog 3. Will he honor a promise to save the world, or follow his altered memories down a more destructive path? And whose side will Knuckles be on? And is former series villain Jim Carrey ree-heee-heeeally retired from acting? [Luke Y. Thompson]

Nosferatu

Nosferatu Photo: Focus Features

Release Date: December 25 (in theaters)

Stars: Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hault, Bill Skarsgård

Director: Robert Eggers

Director Robert Eggers’ (The Wytch) long-in-development take on the classic vampire story, Nosferatu, finally arrives on Christmas Day 2024. And with this impressive ensemble – featuring IT’s Skarsgård as the 19th-century bloodsucker Count Orlok – the wait was worth it. The gothic production design hinted at in early teases from the production also hints that both horror and Eggers fans will find much to celebrate (and scream about) this holiday season. [Phil Pirrello]